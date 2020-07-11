Editorial: Take creative steps to help pedestrians cross Charleston intersections

The perils of walking across downtown Charleston’s busiest streets are well-known by almost everyone who has tried, and while the S.C. Department of Transportation deserves credit for undertaking in-depth studies of four of the city’s most dangerous streets, it must follow up with meaningful change.
Specifically, the state should work with the city to create better pedestrian crossings where both King and Meeting streets cross Calhoun Street in the heart of downtown. Even more specifically, the state should implement its studies’ recommendations to stop traffic in all directions for a time to allow pedestrians to cross the streets in any direction they choose.
Now, pedestrian signals allow those on foot to cross one street at a time, but anyone doing so has to be mindful of cars and trucks making left and right turns — and conflicts are common, particularly during the busiest times of day. And some motorists are more patient and courteous than others.
King and Meeting streets are among the state’s 10 most dangerous roads for bicyclists and pedestrians, as ranked by the Transportation Department, which recently conducted road-safety audits there. Similar audits are expected to be finished soon for Calhoun and St. Philip streets, which also are among the state’s 10 most dangerous.
During the six-year study period, Meeting Street had an average of 110 crashes a year, including bicycle and pedestrian crashes, between Line and Broad streets, according to our Mikaela Porter. That’s almost one every three days. King Street averaged 85 crashes a year during that period, almost one every four days.
Bret Gillis of Stantec Inc., the state’s contractor for the road-safety audits, said the city and state could take several steps, including lowering the speed limits on King and Meeting from 30 mph to 25 mph, and adding crosswalks, particularly at Meeting and Society streets. Another recommendation would make King Street only one lane wide between Calhoun and Broad streets.
But the most intriguing recommendation is for changing the pedestrian crossings at the southern corners of Marion Square. It’s intriguing partly because it would appear to cost little to implement — and to cost little to reverse should its implementation not prove successful.
It’s also intriguing because of the public education that it would entail, as both motorists and pedestrians would have to learn how it works. And it’s intriguing because it could be tailored to operate only when it’s needed most, such as those daylight hours when pedestrian traffic is at its peak.
All-way pedestrian crossings are something that people have been suggesting for years. They’re sometimes called pedestrian scrambles or “Barnes Dances,” in honor of traffic engineer Henry Barnes, an early vocal supporter of the idea. According to Bloomberg CityLab, Barnes described his conversion to the idea like this: “As things stood now, a downtown shopper needed a four-leaf clover, a voodoo charm, and a St. Christopher’s medal to make it in one piece from one curbstone to the other. As far as I was concerned — a traffic engineer with Methodist leanings — I didn’t think that the Almighty should be bothered with problems which we, ourselves, were capable of solving.”
Cities appear to be moving away from these kinds of crossings in recent years, though not entirely. And so what? Charleston often points out that it’s not like other cities.
Few other streets in this largely rural and suburban state see the kind of conflict between cars, bikes and pedestrians as downtown Charleston’s main thoroughfares. That’s all the more reason for the state to experiment here with creative new steps.
Such a bold change at two of the city’s busiest intersections would serve as an important signal that the state — which owns, maintains and regulates changes to these streets — is taking pedestrian safety seriously. And that it’s willing to commit to more than just studying the issue.
We cannot predict exactly how well the change might work or how well the public ultimately might embrace it, but any harm in trying seems to be dwarfed by the potential good it might do.