Editorial: Take a chance on Afghanistan peace plan

If the reduction in violence in Afghanistan holds through this week, the United States and the Taliban will sign an agreement Saturday and start a process of U.S. withdrawal and talks between the Taliban and others, including representatives of the elected government, on a peaceful settlement after nearly three decades of civil war. If that signing takes place, we should welcome it as the beginning of the end of America’s overlong military entanglement in that country.
A lot can go wrong, not only this week but in the following weeks and months. The Afghan government is hardly stable, and its close election last fall only recently became official and is still being contested by the loser. The Taliban are not noted for keeping their word and only have influence because of their arms. And they aren’t the only disruptive element in Afghanistan, where ISIS and al-Qaida also have taken root.
But the risk is worth taking, even though American involvement will not end with the declared end of the civil war. The first phase of the agreement will reduce American forces from their level a year ago of more than 13,000 to about 8,600. Some of that withdrawal has already happened.
Americans also will withdraw from adviser roles to regular Afghan military units. The remaining troops will be involved in counterinsurgency fighting and support of Afghan special forces. Whether they will have air support is unclear, but they should. This mission has no clear timetable and should be guided by conditions on the ground. If the Taliban want these units to leave, they should stop their attacks and disband their units.
It will take time to test the Taliban’s willingness to engage in peaceful negotiations with the Afghan government. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he is willing to give Mr. Trump’s Afghanistan plan a try. He rightly stressed the need for a final agreement that protects women’s rights and safeguards the American homeland from attacks. The 9/11 attacks originated on Afghan soil when the Taliban gave shelter to Osama bin Laden.
The Taliban have said a final peace will not happen until all foreign troops leave Afghanistan. That is not likely to happen any time soon. Several nations, including China and Russia, have reason to fear terrorist attacks from Afghan territory and are already involved in its politics. China has had a small military base in the country since 2018.
Indian officials recently went to Tehran to discuss Indian-Iranian cooperation in Afghanistan, and there is a lively debate in the Indian press over the way India should help the Afghan government, possibly by training and assisting Afghan military forces, a role until recently performed by U.S. and NATO forces.
During his visit to India this week, President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly declared that “the United States and India share interest in a united, sovereign, democratic, inclusive, stable and prosperous Afghanistan” and welcomed “India’s role in continuing to provide development and security assistance to help stabilize and provide connectivity in Afghanistan.” That’s a promising step.
A major wild card in Mr. Trump’s Afghanistan peace plan is Pakistan, which has long supported the Taliban. Pakistan’s foreign ministry recently said it welcomes a U.S.-Taliban agreement followed by talks among the Afghans for a political settlement.
History warns us to beware of Pakistan’s promises, but U.S. aid remains a powerful tool in dealing with Pakistan, which also has gone deeply into debt to China, another country that frowns on the Taliban. So it’s worth seeing if there is a real chance for peace after all these years.