Editorial: Take 10 minutes to ensure SC, your city get the money they need

South Carolina’s 58.8% response rate to the ongoing U.S. Census remains well below the national average of 64.9%, and leaders warn that time is running out for residents to make sure they’re counted by the Sept. 30 deadline.
It’s fair to wonder why, if the Census Bureau is able to calculate these participation rates so exactly — to a tenth of a percent, to be precise — we need a formal count at all. The answer lies in the U.S. Constitution, which requires the government’s count, even though the private sector already has amassed reams of data on all of us.
Census results are important because the data collected will affect billions of dollars of federal spending for the next decade, and every level of government, cities, counties and states, have skin in the game.
And the numbers also affect how many congressional seats a state is allotted (South Carolina gained a seat after the 2010 census but isn’t expected to see a change this year), and they also will shape the drawing of new legislative and local council districts.
That’s why Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Tuesday announced the “Countdown to the Count,” a final initiative to encourage people to respond before the Sept. 30 deadline.
“I know that COVID-19 has had an impact even on taking the census,” Mr. Tecklenburg said during a news conference in Washington Park. “Here’s the big thing: September is the last month to get signed up for the census this year.”
Charleston County’s response rate is 59.6%, slightly better than the state average but below Berkeley’s 64.7% and Dorchester’s 66.9%; statewide, York County ranks the best, with a 69.2% response rate and Allendale is last at 38.3%.
Frankly, this is a task that’s easier than ever: The form is online at my2020census.gov, and filling out the information often takes less than 10 minutes. Those with questions can call toll-free 844-330-2020. If you’ve filled yours out, take a moment to encourage others to do so, too.
Census takers with badges recently started visiting households that have not responded. “They’ll miss people, so if you haven’t signed up, the best bet is just to pick up the phone and get registered,” Mr. Tecklenburg said. “It really is important for our community.”
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region has long grappled with rapid growth, and a surge in new development underscores the importance of planning and of securing new state and federal money for transportation, utility and other infrastructure projects. More accurate census numbers will help on all counts.