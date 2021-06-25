Editorial: Sutherland death prompted promising SC program. Here's what else we need.

Jamal Sutherland’s death inside a Charleston County jail cell didn't generate the national backlash of the George Floyd murder, as some had predicted, but it clearly struck a nerve, and it provided a painful illustration of how ill-equipped law enforcement is to deal with people in mental health crisis.

For evidence, look no further than the S.C. Legislature’s stunningly quick and seemingly effortless response this month.

At a meeting just three weeks after video was released showing the last moments of Mr. Sutherland’s life, Rep. Bill Herbkersman told the House Ways and Means Committee that he had immediately called together officials from the Department of Mental Health to “figure out how we can work to prevent any more psychiatric patients from mistreatment in detention centers.”

The result was a $3 million plan to give local jails access to medical professionals who can recognize and treat mental distress and to experiment with ways to divert people with mental illnesses away from jail. The package creates a tele-psychiatry team made up of mental health professionals who will be available around the clock through online connections to evaluate inmates with known or suspected mental illness. It also pays for medication for inmates with mental illnesses and creates the first of what a budget proviso envisions as a network of crisis intervention centers across the state to divert mentally ill people away from jails.

The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox reports that the crisis stabilization unit for nonviolent arrests will use partnerships with community hospitals and will be tested in a pilot project in Columbia because that's where the Department of Mental Health is headquartered.

Mr. Herbkersman, a Beaufort Republican who chairs the budget-writing panel’s health care subcommittee, spent a little less than a minute explaining the plan. No one raised questions or objections, and its insertion into the state budget bill was waylaid only long enough for another representative to praise an unrelated health proposal and for Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith to praise the work of the subcommittee.

No one objected to the plan in the full House, or the House-Senate conference committee. No one objected on Monday when the Senate signed off on the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, and it easily survived Gov. Henry McMaster's veto pen.

All of that is encouraging because in South Carolina and across the country, an inordinate number of unarmed people killed by police turn out to be struggling with mental illness. Providing better access to mental health professionals, medication and intervention programs is essential to any effort to make those encounters less deadly.

But protecting people in mental distress requires more than an appropriate diagnosis and treatment after the fact. It also requires a broader understanding within the police and prison community, and it almost certainly requires changing the training and practices that state law demands of police.

Recall, for instance, that Jamal Sutherland’s family had done precisely what they were supposed to do to keep him out of danger to himself or others, checking him in at a private mental health facility. But officials there called the police after he became tangentially involved in an altercation between another patient and staff. Rather than allowing him to stay where professionals could care for him, the facility insisted that he be carted off to jail.

Recall too that he probably would have been fine if not for an insane policy at the Charleston County Detention Center requiring inmates to attend a bond hearing that state law gives them the option of not attending. Two guards used pepper spray and electric shocks in an attempt to force Mr. Sutherland out of his cell in order to comply with that policy; he died in the cell.

Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health was cited by regulators for how it treated Mr. Sutherland, and Sheriff Kristin Graziano has rescinded the bond-hearing requirement that she inherited in January. For the life of us, we can’t understand why her predecessor would have ever dreamed up such a requirement. State legislators need to find out whether other jails have similar policies or others that needlessly endanger people with mental illnesses, and if so prohibit them.

And lawmakers need to deliver on their promises from more than a year ago to change policies that put innocent people needlessly in danger. That includes changes tailored to protecting people in mental distress, such as refocusing police training to teach officers how to deescalate potentially violent encounters and to recognize mental-health crises.

But it also includes other measures that will protect unarmed people regardless of their mental status, such as prohibiting police from shooting fleeing suspects in most cases, requiring officers to intervene when their colleagues act inappropriately, putting body cameras on more cops and making the video public except under extraordinary circumstances.