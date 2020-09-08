Editorial: Support SC Aquarium amid pandemic pains

Institutions are like people: They’re born and often change in neat and unanticipated ways as they grow up. The S.C. Aquarium has been like that; in its first two decades, this major Charleston attraction has steadily and dramatically shifted its focus toward the plight of endangered sea turtles.
This conservation mission has become a primary exhibit, and the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center works with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to treat injured turtles and release them back to the ocean. Their admirable efforts also have raised awareness about these important creatures.
But that outreach work is now jeopardized by the financial hardship created by the pandemic. The aquarium closed for two months and felt compelled to limit its capacity upon reopening in May. Meanwhile, its expenses — not only caring for sea turtles but maintaining the roughly 5,000 animals in its other exhibits — continued apace.
That’s why it recently launched its “Our World Without” fundraising push in hopes of raising $1.6 million by March 2021. CEO Kevin Mills has made it clear that the aquarium’s outreach work with turtles may hinge on the campaign’s success.
“We hope that the community will rally behind us during this very difficult time to help us save the heart and soul of who we are, what we do and how we serve,” Mr. Mills said, according to The Post and Courier’s Emily Williams. “The time to act is now.”
The Sea Turtle Care Center has rehabilitated and released more than 350 sea turtles of several different species and is able to treat more than a dozen at a time. The center often receives turtles from boaters and beachcombers who find a turtle obviously in poor health.
None of this was foreseen when the aquarium opened its doors in 2000. In fact, the aquarium’s first unfortunate blow came when a green sea turtle in its main exhibit perished before it opened. But just three years later, the aquarium began treating injured sea turtles in a small space largely out of public view. In 2017, that work stepped into the spotlight with the opening of the Zucker Family Sea Turtle Recovery, a major exhibit as well as a hospital and treatment center.
Of course, there’s more at stake with the aquarium’s future than the sea turtles. Public support and fundraising also will affect the number of educators on staff and ultimately how many children discover something new because of a visit. The aquarium already has had to cut its staff by 25%, since about 80% of its income comes from admissions and sales.
There are many good causes that need extra attention during the pandemic — food banks and homeless shelters come quickly to mind — but the S.C. Aquarium, whose mission has evolved from interpreting the state’s marine habitats to taking a more active role in conserving one of the state’s defining species, also deserves your generous support.