Editorial: Support King Street businesses in their time of need

Few things are as central to Charleston’s identity as its business district, mostly along King but also Market and other streets. Of all of Charleston’s places, its retail streets have suffered some of the worst nightmares of 2020 so far, and they deserve the city’s continued focus.
The nighttime riot that began late on May 30 was destructive and heartbreaking, damaging the storefronts of several dozen stores along King and beyond. But in the long run, the protracted problem of the pandemic is what really has dealt retailers and restaurants their biggest blow.
First, most doors remained shut in the spring to flatten the infection curve, but even after most reopened, the number of customers walking into the stores was down because of social distancing, far fewer college students and a dramatic drop in tourists.
As a result, the street is struggling with a series of interconnected problems, from a rise in store vacancies to more vagrants to litter and trash to a growing gap between rental rates and what businesses can afford to pay.
Some of these problems will be solved only after we make more progress against the coronavirus, probably through a vaccine, and crowds return and businesses bounce back along with them. Even then, however, the pandemic has sped up certain trends, such as the rise of online shopping, so the long-term future of brick-and-mortar retail, the kind of business King Street has been about for centuries, is far from clear.
That’s why it’s important for city government to address the street’s other, more manageable problems as best it can. Unlike in most of the region’s other major shopping hubs, the sidewalks, most of the parking and the common areas in Charleston’s business district are publicly owned, so the city has a crucial role to play.
Fortunately, there are signs the city is rising to the challenge. When COVID-19 first appeared, it was quick to zone off parts of streets near restaurants for delivery areas. And the city recently started a temporary closure of a block of South Market Street to try to make that area more inviting. The city should continue such temporary street closure experiments, even if they don’t always succeed (and they probably won’t).
Meanwhile, the city’s Central Business District Improvement Commission met recently to give owners of businesses along King and Market and city staff a chance to discuss problems and potential solutions. The commission meets again soon to hear more about how the city can respond. Maybe that will involve more aggressive cleaning, tweaks to parking enforcement or garbage pick-up. Maybe it can involve temporarily closing a side street or two to accommodate food trucks.
King Street has known many good times and bad times in its long history; many still alive remember well its late 20th century struggles before Mayor Joe Riley and many others helped reinvigorate it into the kind of bustling street we recognize from recent years.
No one can predict what downtown’s business district might look like a decade from now, after the pandemic is long gone and retail continues to evolve in all sorts of ways. It undoubtedly will be a bumpy ride, but our collective involvement, as business owners, government leaders, neighbors and consumers, is vital to ensuring its evolution is something we’re all pleased with.