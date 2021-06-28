Editorial: Summerton water contamination points to widespread SC failures beyond water

At first glance, the failures that led to contaminated drinking water in the tiny Clarendon County town of Summerton look like a simple matter of incompetence or dereliction on the part of one company, and an elected official who thumbed his nose at the law and hid whatever role he had in the disaster.

It’s hard to see why most of us should care.

After all, the disrepair and neglect that resulted in contamination and forced customers in the already impoverished community of Goat Island to boil their water or buy bottled water for more than two months was confined to a single small water system; it doesn’t affect our water. And we don’t live in Summerton, so that town council member doesn’t affect anything that happens to us.

In fact, though, the contamination highlights inadequate public health protections at the state level; reveals the need for more detailed government contracts; and demonstrates how our state ethics law fails to protect the public from the sometimes-conflicting private interests of public officials.

As The Post and Courier’s Stephen Hobbs and Thad Moore and The Sumter Item’s Kayla Green report in the latest installment of our Uncovered investigative project, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control only discovered the contamination this spring after residents contacted the agency to complain that the water was making them sick — even though a consultant has since found that pumps were broken down, safety equipment had been removed, weed killer and ant poison were scattered near wells and a water storage tank hadn’t been cleaned in 12 years.

That raises new questions about DHEC’s ability to identify problems in the drinking water systems that it's supposed to regulate. In the past, the agency has been criticized for going too easy on small-town and rural water systems that endanger customers’ health, and lawmakers have failed to give the agency more authority, or more of a mandate. This suggests a problem at an even more basic level, which the Legislature needs to address.

The town apparently didn’t have any contracts that spelled out precisely what Blackman Laboratory was being paid to do for more than two decades before the town council voted in 2020 to have it take over all the water systems. That makes it difficult for the public to tell how much of a role Blackman played in the problems and whether council members (and rate payers) were getting their money’s worth.

Coming on the heels of reporting a month earlier about a systemic effort to evade state procurement requirements at John de la Howe School, it suggests lawmakers should consider requiring detailed contracts whenever governments spend over a certain amount with one company over time.

Summerton Town Councilman Chalmers Stukes participated when the town turned operations of its water systems over to Blackman even though he works for the company — which few people apparently realized because he didn't report that relationship on his annual ethics disclosure reports. That demonstrates how easy it is for public officials to get away with violating the reporting law and the recusal mandate that flows from it.

It’s unclear what Mr. Stukes does for Blackman Laboratory, which was already doing work on the water systems when he was elected in 2014. But Mayor Mac Bagnal, who defended Mr. Stukes, told reporters that the councilman “operated” the Goat Island system for the past year or two and wasn’t clear about whether he was supposed to report problems to the company or the town. (Here's an idea: both.) That suggests at least the mayor knew about Mr. Stukes’ employment — and yet didn’t object when Mr. Stukes kept voting on matters that affect the company.

Did other members of the council know about Mr. Stukes’ employment? Did they also fail to raise objections regarding his apparently illegal votes? Was that why they voted to expand the company’s role? Is it why the town didn’t have any sort of quality-control system in place to make sure the company was doing the job it was being paid to do? We don’t know.

But we do know that one reason we require people to report who their employers are — and to recuse themselves — is so we can raise those questions. Maybe it wouldn’t have made a difference in this case; maybe it would have.

And we know that unless someone knows enough to file a complaint, the only way ethics officials can tell if people are leaving information about potential conflicts of interest off of their annual reports is by auditing those reports against tax filings and bank statements.

It would cost too much for the State Ethics Commission to audit all the 22,000 ethics reports that state and local officials are required to file every year. But we certainly could afford to do random audits for compliance. Conduct enough of those audits so people feel like there’s some risk of being caught, and enact tough enough penalties for violations, and we’d significantly improve the behavior of officials who otherwise would be tempted to just ignore the law. Particularly if they also faced high penalties for failing to recuse themselves in those cases where an audit could show they were required to.