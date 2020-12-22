Editorial: Strengthen historically black colleges and universities

Among the notable bills awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature during his last weeks in office is a welcome bipartisan measure to help strengthen partnerships between historically black colleges and universities and federal agencies.
The HBCU PARTNERS Act writes into law a Trump executive order raising the profile of HBCUs within the federal government and establishing an advisory body at the White House, ensuring a dedicated pathway for their concerns. The measure, introduced by U.S. Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and Chris Coons D-Del., also should help minimize the shocks to the highly dependent HBCUs of changes in federal policies that inadvertently hurt their finances and their students’ welfare.
About 70% of the more than 225,000 students enrolled in the nation's 107 HBCUs require financial assistance that largely comes from federal sources.
The lack of an active pipeline to the White House for HBCU concerns and priorities led to a sometimes bumpy road for these critical institutions during President Barack Obama’s time in office. Mr. Obama's first budget slashed funding for these schools by more than $70 million, and his later decision to federalize student loans and tighten credit requirements for education loans to parents had a devastating impact on a number of HBCUs. Many parents found they could no longer qualify for an education loan, leaving their children already enrolled in college with few options other than to drop out.
The advisory body, which will include a number of HBCU presidents, will enable the community to bring its concerns to the attention of the White House before they are hurt by potential policy changes.
The HBCU PARTNERS Act also codifies requirements in the Trump executive order for all concerned federal agencies to prepare an annual action plan for how they will engage with HBCUs, inform Congress of their plans and track their progress, all of which are essential to improved transparency and accountability.
HBCUs, which exist in 20 of our 50 states, have been the main path to higher education for many black people since before the Civil War, and these institutions gained particular influence in creating a large cadre of black professionals in law, medicine and education during the past century.
The federal government has been a main source of support, but this month Claflin University and Voorhees College were among several HBCUs around the country that got major financial boosts from MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Claflin, in Orangeburg, received a $20 million gift, the largest in its 151-year history. That promising interest and financial help from the private sector could help universities establish or build on endowments that can sustain scholarships, research programs and other needs.
That support is critical for HBCUs, whose endowments traditionally lag non-HBCU schools by about 70%, according to the American Council on Education. Even many of the 57 private HBCUs have lacked the depth of alumni support available to other well-established private colleges and universities and are sensitive to changes in federal funding.
It also is important that HBCUs are heard when their interests are at stake in federal decisions and that they get the support they need from federal agencies. The HBCU PARTNERS Act is a step in the right direction.