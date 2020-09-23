Editorial: Stop the partisan fights over the judiciary

The judicial branch is supposed to be an independent part of our federal government, one-third of the nation’s cornerstone system of checks and balances that includes the executive and the legislative branches. We studied this foundational structure in civics class, where we also learned about the Constitution and laws, and the institutional norms that allow democracy to work despite our many differences.
But that’s not how our system has operated in recent years.
Worsening partisan politics is corroding every corner of our democratic system.
The unfortunate death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the battle over replacing her on the court, adds fuel to our combustible politics amid a bitter presidential election. It also exemplifies how politicized court fights have become.
Writing in Commentary magazine, John Podhoretz noted that starting in 1991, then-Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell blocked all senior judicial nominations from President George H.W. Bush; the posts were filled by Mr. Bush’s successor, President Bill Clinton. Mr. Clinton got the same treatment from a Republican-controlled Senate at the end of his term, and Democrats did the same thing to President George W. Bush at the end of his second term.
More recently, Merrick Garland, nominated by President Barack Obama, was denied a Senate hearing in 2016.
Instead of being outliers, these judicial blockades — and the absolutely brutal Senate hearings for several high court candidates — have become the unfortunate norm.
Where does this tawdry game go from here? Democrats anticipating an increase in their power after the Nov. 3 election already are threatening to intensify their actions to include an unwise expansion of the Supreme Court that would dilute perhaps for decades the conservative gains of the past four years. And when the Republicans return to power — and they will, because that’s how the political pendulum swings — they surely would respond in kind, or worse.
It doesn’t matter who started this seemingly endless series of reprisals. We don’t need more legislative obstruction and ad hominem attacks as the parties try to inflict as much pain as they can on each other. We need them to put the interests of the country first.
Chief Justice John Roberts was so concerned about the impact of politics on the judiciary that he felt compelled to speak publicly about it in the wake of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings.
“I have great respect for our public officials. After all, they speak for the people, and that commands a certain degree of humility from those of us in the judicial branch who do not,” Mr. Roberts told students at the University of Minnesota. “But we speak for the Constitution — our role is very clear. We are to interpret the laws and Constitution of the United States and ensure that the political branches act within them. That job obviously requires independence from the political branches.”
Escalating back-and-forth assaults are more than political gamesmanship: They erode our confidence in the judiciary and our American system of government, causing an increasingly skeptical nation to lose even more faith in leadership and the integrity of critical institutions. We all become casualties in this cynical fight for power.
George Washington foresaw these dangers more than 200 years ago. In his farewell address, President Washington warned Americans about the deleterious impact opposing political parties could have on the country:
“However (political parties) may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
Both parties would be wise to heed the words of our most revered Founding Father and stop dragging our judicial system into their tribal warfare. America must be better than this.