The U.S. Supreme Court ruled last summer that cellphone location information routinely collected by wireless service providers AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and others cannot be shared with police unless a judge allows it. It was a sensible decision that struck a blow for digital privacy.
But recent reporting shows the decision did not go far enough. Some major cellphone service providers apparently are still selling such information, and for a price anyone from landlords to debt collectors to stalkers can obtain it to track specific cellphones. There should be a law against that.
The groundbreaking Supreme Court decision in Carpenter v. United States held that obtaining such information is a search under the Fourth Amendment and must be supervised by the courts. Among those submitting arguments in support of such a ruling was a group of technology companies including Google, Facebook, Apple, Verizon, Twitter, Cisco, Microsoft and others. They said, “Fourth Amendment doctrine must adapt to the changing realities of the digital era” and “should yield to consideration of reasonable expectations of privacy in the digital age.”
But as the court noted these providers had been routinely selling location data collected by cellphone network towers for years, and that police had been among their many customers. The court decision applies only to police.
Around the time the ruling came out there were troubling reports that it was possible for anyone to obtain the information necessary to track individual cellphones because cell service providers continued to market location data without obtaining permission from cellphone owners.
Following those reports, the major cell service providers promised to stop selling location data to a broad group of third-party data brokers who then resell it. They pledged to obtain permission from cellphone owners before disclosing their location, for example, to roadside assistance firms answering a call for help.
Unfortunately, the story did not end there. In an investigative report earlier this month the online publication Motherboard said that it is still possible to obtain such information on the black market, which could be evidence that phone companies have not enforced their policies. In what amounted to a repetition of its promise last year, AT&T on Jan. 10 said it will stop selling its customers’ location data to the narrower group of third-party service providers. It is unclear if this includes roadside assistance services.
If the cellphone industry is indeed serious about the need for the law to adjust to “reasonable expectations of privacy in the digital age,” it should not oppose legislation penalizing any use of cellphone location data not authorized by the individual cellphone owner or by a judge. The new reports make it increasingly likely, and desirable, that Congress will soon consider such legislation.