Editorial: Stop illegal calls from inmates, but make legal calls affordable

Responding to our inquiry about his support for jamming illegal cellphone use in prisons, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn raised an important point — the absurdly high cost in some states, not including South Carolina, of making allowable calls from prison. This is an issue that congressional legislation should resolve.
Rep. Clyburn’s full answer to our query said: “It is important for the incarcerated to be able to stay in touch with their families. Unfortunately, the cost of calls from prison phones is exorbitant and patently unfair to low-income families. This regressive policy devalues the family and has driven many inmates to risk breaking prison rules. We need a balanced approach that enables prisoners to affordably maintain regular contact with their families while preventing illegal activity facilitated by cellphones. In addition, we must be careful that cellphone blocking technologies do not interfere with cell service, including 911 calls, in the neighborhoods near the prison.”
The answer to Rep. Clyburn’s last point was given by the 2019 demonstration of effective micro-jamming contained within prison walls at Broad River Corrections Institution in Columbia, conducted by the S.C. Department of Corrections in cooperation with the federal Bureau of Prisons, which alone among U.S. penal agencies has the legal authority to jam cellphones. We hope Rep. Clyburn, D-S.C., the third-ranking Democrat in the House of Representatives, is persuaded by this demonstration that cellphone blocking technologies can be deployed that do not interfere with cell service, including 911 calls, in the neighborhoods near the prison.
But that still leaves the unresolved question of excessive charges for allowable telephone calls by prisoners. The “exorbitant and patently unfair” costs cited by Rep. Clyburn have been extensively documented by the Federal Communications Commission for calls within one state. But the FCC has been blocked by court order from controlling intrastate telephone charges, and many state regulators unfortunately allow telecom providers to gouge prisoners.
S.C. Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Post and Courier that he agrees with Rep. Clyburn’s point about the cost of prisoner telephone charges and has taken steps to lower them by negotiating what he calls one of the lowest rates in the nation: 5.5 cents a minute for intrastate calls. That amounts to about 83 cents for a 15-minute call. In 2008 it was $3.10, according to the Prison Policy Initiative. The Corrections Department also offers two free five-minute calls per week to each prisoner and emails that cost 25 cents each.
In contrast, the FCC has set a cap of 21 cents a minute on non-collect interstate calls, far above the new S.C. Corrections Department contract. The FCC should revisit its analysis of average interstate call rates on which its excessively high cap is based.
Congress also should give the FCC clear authority to regulate intrastate call rates, which can be exorbitant. An August report by the FCC found “instances in which a 15-minute intrastate debit or prepaid call costs as much as $24.80 — almost seven times more than the maximum $3.15 that an interstate call of the same duration would cost.” It also found that 80% of permitted inmate telephone calls are intrastate.
Congress should tie authority for the federal communications system to regulate intrastate call charges, where the most egregious overcharges occur, to authority for state prisons to jam illegal cellphone communications as long as they do not interfere with other local calls. The combination would meet Rep. Clyburn’s main concerns. If he takes leadership on these issues and helps pass the necessary legislation, he will have taken important steps to improve public security against crimes committed using illegal prison cellphones while also improving inmates' ability to place legitimate calls. We urge him to do so.