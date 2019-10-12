Officially discouraging, limiting or banning the “fill and build” homebuilding model in Charleston will be an uphill battle, but City Councilman Harry Griffin has the right idea.

Some homebuilding companies want to churn out houses in the Lowcountry as they do in other markets — and they have — by building up home plots to meet minimum flood plain regulations, then pouring concrete slabs and building homes directly atop them.

That model might keep water out of individual homes in a neighborhood, but the runoff has to go somewhere. In some instances, it floods streets and leaves other homes surrounded by water. Sometimes it floods an older adjacent neighborhood, or it overwhelms the local drainage system and floods distant lower-lying areas. Eventually, the natural flow of an entire watershed is disrupted: Think Church Creek.

Johns Island is at particular risk because the lay of the land is a series of dips and swales.

Even parts of the peninsula aren’t exempt. In a recent letter to the editor, a writer complained that the redevelopment of a downtown property left an adjacent carriage house in a “water trap.”

As it is, building in a flood plain is incentivized in a sense that the land is typically cheaper. And according to U.S. News & World Report, population growth in flood plains nationwide outpaced that outside of them between 2000 and 2016.

Mr. Griffin, a first-term councilman, freely admits he doesn’t know exactly how to prohibit fill-and-build development citywide without inviting lawsuits from landowners and developers. He asked the city attorney’s office to prepare a draft fill-and-build ordinance by Oct. 22 as a starting point for council to develop a citywide policy. Other council members say it is a complicated issue worthy of a long discussion, but few of them entertain the idea of a complete ban on the use of fill. That, they say, would be tantamount to a building moratorium — and that is unlikely to win council approval.

One place to look for inspiration is Charlotte. The city is restricting fill-and-build development in watersheds prone to flooding and requiring homeowners to pay a fee based on how much of their property is impermeable. It also bases flood plain elevations on expected future conditions rather than Federal Emergency Management Agency maps, which have been criticized as outdated.

Certainly, Charleston can encourage more Lowcountry-specific designs by incentivizing developers willing to elevate homes well above the base flood plain without adding fill dirt and by making it harder for fill-and-build developers to pass muster with planning officials. Because Charleston is such an attractive market, we believe developers will fall in line.

The city’s updated stormwater manual is due out this month and will address many of the same issues caused by fill-and-build development. For instance, it will require developers to meet new standards for managing runoff, both in quantity and water quality. Essentially, it will make developers responsible for the runoff they create, a welcome accountability measure that should bolster the city’s overall efforts to address flooding.

One of the main takeaways from the Dutch Dialogues is that the city and the entire region will need to embrace an all-of-the-above approach to flood prevention. The updated stormwater manual should address many of the concerns raised by Mr. Griffin, but his proposal adds focus to the existential threat of flooding in Charleston.