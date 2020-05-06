Editorial: Stay away from alligators

Alligator attacks are rare, fatal ones even more so. So it’s remarkable that gators have killed three people in the Lowcountry since 2016 — a 90-year-old woman who wandered away from a nursing home in West Ashley, a 45-year-old Hilton Head woman attacked by an 8-footer while trying to protect her dog and the 57-year-old woman dragged into a pond and drowned on Kiawah Island last Friday while apparently trying to record video of the animal.
The dangerous reptiles don't normally see humans as prey, but they will attack if they feel threatened. Wildlife experts recommend keeping about 60 feet away from alligators, which can be extremely quick and fast, if only for short distances. These are all good reminders for longtime residents as well as visitors and newcomers who might be unfamiliar with gator behavior.
As reported by The Post and Courier’s Gregory Yee, Cynthia Covert of Johns Island spotted a gator in a pond on Kiawah about 5 p.m. and went to take a closer look, despite a friend warning her not to get too close. According to the friend, Ms. Covert was about 4 feet from the edge of the water when the alligator attacked.
The friend’s husband tried to hit the alligator with a shovel, but it dragged Ms. Covert into the water. A sheriff’s deputy later shot and killed the animal and turned the carcass over to the state Department of Natural Resources.
The gator was a male about 10 feet long, said Sam Chappalear, DNR’s assistant chief of wildlife for the region. A necropsy showed no evidence of it being fed by humans. Mr. Chappalear said he understood the woman was trying to get video of the alligator.
“Unfortunately," he said, "it appeared to be a case of someone who just got too close.”
It’s illegal to feed alligators, and with good reason. Wild animals that associate humans with food can become dangerous and, in some cases, must be destroyed. It’s also unwise to feed other wild animals, say, ducks or turtles, in alligator habitats because alligators commonly prey on those animals and can indirectly associate humans with their prey.
Beware of baby alligators. Their mother is likely near. Females are known to be protective of their young and watch over them for a year or more.
If an alligator does come after you, run away as fast as you can in a straight line. It’s a myth that running in a zig-zag pattern is more effective. Experts say humans are at an extreme disadvantage anytime they are within a few feet of an alligator.
About 350 alligator bites have been recorded in the United States since 1948, mostly in Florida, according to researchers with the Savannah River Ecology Lab. In South Carolina, 23 bites have been documented since 1976, Mr. Chappalear said. The vast majority of people bitten survive. Beating on a gator’s snout or gouging its eyes is believed to be the most effective way of getting it to give up its grip.
“Respect their habitat,” Mr. Chappalear said. “You don’t want to put yourself in a position where you have to think about (defending yourself).”
Harassing alligators is also illegal, and Mr. Chappalear urged anyone who sees people harassing or feeding alligators to report them via DNR’s hotline, 1-800-922-5431.
“A lot of people come here from states that don’t have alligators,” he said. “(Alligators) are a part of the Lowcountry,” and almost every development and golf course has retention ponds that can be attractive to alligators.
So remember to keep your distance, even if a gator isn't moving. And don't forget that these are wild and dangerous animals.