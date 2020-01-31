Traffic congestion ranks among the Charleston region's most pressing issues, and it would be easy to place much of the blame on the rapidly growing Port of Charleston. After all, the port saw the biggest percentage increase in container shipping among the nation's top 10 ports during the past decade.
But that's an oversimplified view. In fact, our congestion would be worse today if it weren't for some smart strategic decisions made by the State Ports Authority. And there are more encouraging changes on the way.
One difference-maker is the number of containers shipped out of the Port of Charleston by rail, which has quadrupled from 85,000 in 2009 to about 350,000 today. Much of that is due to the authority's successful new inland port in Greer, where containers are sent by rail to an Upstate yard, where they're met by trucks. A newer inland port in Dillon shows promise, too, and it helps reduce truck traffic on Interstate 26.
Currently, 25% of containers move in and out of the Port of Charleston by rail, more than the roughly 20% rate in Savannah. Last year, the port handled a record 2.3 million cargo boxes (as measured in 20-foot increments).
In fact, railroads are one of the Ports Authority's primary focuses going forward, and not just with the Navy Base Intermodal Container Transfer Facility being built near the new Hugh Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston — a yard that will provide closer rail access than anything the Port of Charleston currently offers.
The authority's initiatives are not limited to reducing truck traffic headed out of the region but also within. The Ports Authority is proceeding with a $150 million investment to create berths for two barges that would shuttle containers between its Mount Pleasant terminal and the Leatherman terminal and its neighboring rail yard. The vision is sort of one of a Staten Island Ferry, but one carrying big boxes, not people.
That's important when one considers the volume of containers at the Wando Welch terminal already has grown from about 450,000 in 2009 to 1.1 million today — and could increase to as many as 1.4 million in the future, given the terminal's existing capacity.
As much as 60% of the rail-bound containers coming into the Wando terminal might end up on a barge, and the barge could eliminate a projected 200,000 trucks from Interstate 526 and other local roads each year. That is a promising step.
Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome said the barge investment won't pay off in the short term because of the extra handling required to lift containers on and off barges. "In a traditional economic sense, anybody you ask about this would say we're certifiably nuts," Mr. Newsome told our editorial staff. But the economics are expected to improve, particularly as the region grows and traffic gets worse on our major roads.
Another change stems from the 2018 crisis in which half of the lanes on Interstate 526's James B. Edwards Bridge were closed for emergency repairs. That mess triggered the authority to open its Wando Welch terminal beginning at 3 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. to ease the traffic crunch. But even after the bridge was fixed and reopened, the authority shifted its opening back to 5 a.m., well before rush hour starts.
Of course, the Ports Authority isn't the only major industry to try to help with traffic congestion. Boeing has staggered its shifts to helps its workers miss traditional peak commute hours, and the Medical University of South Carolina has taken innovative steps, including subsidizing public transit. Other large employers are becoming involved in efforts like Reboot the Commute, and more is needed. We can't expect to get our arms around increasing traffic congestion by adding more and more ultra-expensive lanes to interstates. It just doesn't work.
Creativity is important in addressing the issue of traffic congestion, and that includes steps such as container barges, safer bike-pedestrian routes and public transit improvements. All will help the movement of more people and goods in the future, without a corresponding increase in congestion. We also should look at innovations such as adaptive traffic management systems that use real-time data to alter the timing of traffic lights. And all of us, individually, can and should take our own small steps.
There is no single silver bullet. Rather, it will take a shotgun blast of changes that, when added together, will have a meaningful impact on our worsening traffic and help improve our quality of life.