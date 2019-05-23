There is art to experience in Charleston year-round, and so much of it of a quality one might not expect from a small southern city.
That we enjoy such tremendous access to theater, music, visual arts, dance and so many other forms of creative expression is a testimony to the talents, vision and enthusiasm of fellow Charleston area residents for artistic ventures.
It’s also at least in part due to the well-deserved international reputation of Charleston’s most famous arts celebration, Spoleto Festival USA.
Spoleto officially opens its 43rd season on Friday, with more than 140 performances and events spread over more than two weeks. Companion festival Piccolo Spoleto also opens Friday.
It’s impossible for a single person to take in every performance, examine every work of art and revel in every celebration that the two festivals offer. But Charleston residents ought not pass up the opportunity to see something that challenges and inspires them.
This year’s Spoleto lineup features a combination of modern opera, traditional interpretations of Shakespeare plays, international dance, Cuban jazz, rock and folk performances and plenty of classical music both intimate and grandiose.
The international flare on display is particularly poignant in a time of tension. Performers and composers hail from Russia and the Middle East; two musical groups have roots in Cuba. But this is a reminder that art can transcend conflict and connect people in profound ways.
Indeed, Spoleto Festival’s own origins are foreign, having been founded by an Italian immigrant and named for a picturesque Italian town, now our sister city. And yet there are few public events each year that we associate more clearly and fondly with Charleston.
This all makes perfect sense if we pause to remember the collisions of cultures that built the city as we know it today and inspired our architecture, food and art.
Over the past few years, some have lamented that Spoleto and other major Charleston festivals have wandered away from being primarily for locals and focused instead on courting visitors. On these pages we have worried that ticket prices discourage younger audiences or retirees on fixed incomes.
These understandable concerns shouldn’t drive anyone away from a new, powerful cultural experience.
Check student discounts, don’t shy away from the cheap seats, explore the Piccolo Spoleto offerings — some are free — or just wander around downtown Charleston and absorb the visual arts, sights and sounds of a city showcasing its best talent and work from around the world.
And remember that buying a ticket means those artists can keep spreading their gifts.
Charleston is a vibrant, expressive city all year. It’s part of who we are. But for two weeks each spring it is particularly spirited and dynamic. Welcome back, Spoleto.