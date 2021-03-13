Editorial: Special little SC governments create duplication, invite abuse. Abolish them

Another scandal involving obscure little governmental agencies, another pledge by legislators to clean up the symptom.

This time it’s the story of corruption that reporters working on The Post and Courier’s Uncovered team discovered in a Greenville suburb, where a handful of write-in candidates managed to get themselves elected, with fewer than three dozen votes each, to the commission that oversees the $2.1 million-a-year Clear Spring Fire and Rescue department. They proceeded to lavish themselves with taxpayer-funded perks, make extravagant purchases for the department, get a commissioner's husband promoted way past his level of competence, get others fired when they asked questions and send firefighter morale plummeting.

In response, Upstate legislators vowed to inject some accountability and scrutiny into special-purpose districts, perhaps by requiring more proactive disclosure, perhaps by making changes aimed at improving the visibility of elections.

Just like legislators promised last month to require some special-purpose district commissioners to comply with the same ethics reporting requirements as other state and local officials after our reporters revealed lavish spending by the part-time board members who oversee five public gas utilities.

Just like they will no doubt promise to make reforms that address whatever discrete abuses our reporters reveal in the next chapter of their yearlong investigation into the hundreds of special little governments that usually slid below the radar even when South Carolina had more and larger newspapers than we have today.

Just like every little scandal of these special little governments has elicited calls for change and promises of reform. For decades.

Legislators might indeed follow through on some of the reforms they’ve promised for these latest scandals. And they need to, because changes could be made immediately to stanch the bleeding.

But the reforms inevitably target the specific abuse this time around — what generals call fighting the last war. So over time, the obscure little officials who run the obscure little governments will find another way to abuse the public trust — just like officials with our special little governments have done every time they've been caught with their hands in the cookie jar.

Of course, this happens with any sort of reform to government, or to businesses. The difference is that these are not necessary little governments. They are an extra layer of government, whose cumulative effect is to increase the overall cost of government and increase the opportunities to abuse the taxpayer and therefore increase the opportunities to erode public trust in government, by giving us more targets about whom we can say: typical government abuse.

Oh, most of these special little anachronisms provide needed services. Most were created back when there were no county governments to meet a need; the resident state senator pulled together a few supporters to provide a specific service — electricity, fire, water, recreation — in a specific area, and then wrote a law to keep the program operating in perpetuity. But the Legislature empowered county governments to provide services almost 50 years ago; it just never absorbed its special little governments into them.

Or, in cases such as Clear Spring Fire and Rescue, the county government actually created the special little governments, rather than creating a countywide fire agency that could operate more efficiently and with county oversight.

The good thing about locally created special governments is that a county council doesn’t need the Legislature’s blessing to reform or even abolish them. That’s why the Greenville County Council was able to replace the Clear Spring elections — which clearly did not interest voters — with council appointment.

It’s the least counties throughout the state should do with all the special little governments they created, because voters elect county councils to provide countywide services — and reasonably expect that includes all of those services that some have doled out to independent commissions.

Unfortunately, counties and cities have no control over most special-purpose districts, and state law makes it extremely difficult to disband them unless they want to be disbanded. In any event, the last time the S.C. Supreme Court spoke on this topic, it said the Legislature couldn’t eliminate a single special-purpose district — it had to abolish all or none of them.

Thanks to the work of Tony Bartelme, Joseph Cranney, Glenn Smith and Avery G. Wilks, it’s becoming clear — and no doubt will continue to become even clearer as the months go on — that the right choice is abolishing them all.