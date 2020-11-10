Editorial: Space is getting more crowded -- and dangerous

Charleston-area roads aren’t the only places where more traffic continues to make for hazardous conditions.
Scientists are concerned that space also is increasingly crowded — and dangerous.
Last month, a “dead” Soviet-era satellite and a Chinese rocket stage just missed each other as they whizzed through space hundreds of miles above the Earth, according to The Washington Post.
It was the latest near-miss among the increasing amount of space debris speeding around our planet.
There are a couple thousand operational satellites circling the globe, along with a lot of space trash like the used-up satellite and rocket booster that nearly collided in October. Some of that debris includes material from prior crashes and military maneuvers. (China used a missile to shoot down a dead satellite in 2007.)
The more junk in space, the greater the chances for collisions, which in turn produce more junk. And it happens more frequently than you might think.
“Every week we see close approaches, where derelict satellites, rocket bodies, are passing within 100 meters of each other,” Daniel Ceperley, the founder and CEO of LeoLabs, told the Post. “This isn’t like this happens once a year. This happens multiple times a week. It’s sort of a ticking time bomb that’s just out there in space.”
Space is a big place, of course, but satellite companies are worried enough about potential collisions that they hire Mr. Ceperley’s firm to track space debris.
Their concerns are rooted in basic physics. When something blows up in the air, it falls to the ground. When something blows up in space, it turns into millions of tiny bullets that whiz around the planet faster than the speed of sound until they burn up in the atmosphere or crash to Earth, sometimes many years later.
High-speed junk in orbit makes it harder to keep satellites safe, which threatens communications, scientific research, GPS service and military technology. All of that mess in space also makes it harder for us to get off of Earth, which is important for studying our home planet — and possibly for one day traveling to a new one.
So far, we don’t know how to clean up space. Europe has launched several missions to demonstrate rendezvous technologies that could be reused for Active Debris Removal (ADR), but its effort remains a work in progress.
Meanwhile, if satellites — or missiles — started smashing into each other, the chain reaction could wipe out crucial technology.
China’s anti-satellite test shot in 2007 created an astounding 150,000 pieces of debris — thousands of which are large enough to be tracked from the ground — that will orbit the Earth for decades, according to the Post.
The International Space Station has already had to maneuver three times this year to avoid debris. Private companies such as SpaceX and Amazon are competing to launch thousands of satellites to beam the internet to rural and other communities.
In all, more than 50,000 satellites could be launched over the next 10 years, with the possibility of 400 collisions and 17 million close calls, according to the Post. Scientists estimate there already are about 1 million pieces of space debris larger than 4 inches flying around up there.
All of this underscores the growing danger from space debris in Earth’s increasingly crowded orbit. There is some thought that the Commerce Department or the Federal Aviation Administration should take over the tracking of debris. Others want guidelines put in place to reduce the number of booster rockets and other materials added to space.
One thing is certain: It’s getting more crowded up there, and the potential for collisions is growing.