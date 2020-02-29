Editorial: South Carolina taking steps toward resiliency, but more work remains

The Legislature is poised to take new steps toward increasing South Carolina’s resiliency against future storms and flooding, but even if these measures ultimately come to pass, they mark more of a start than an end.
Gov. Henry McMaster wants to add a chief resilience officer to state government; he would appoint this officer to his staff to help supervise issues around extreme weather and sea-level rise. The officer would work to create a “best-in-the-nation strategic resilience plan,” according to Mr. McMaster’s budget request, as well as secure federal funding and respond to disasters.
North Carolina and Florida have created similar positions; Florida’s director, Julia Nesheiwat, already has pushed back at those who would deny the reality of climate change and rising seas.
Meanwhile, next year’s state budget also may include $50 million for a new Disaster Relief and Resilience Reserve Fund that would be a ready pot of money to respond to damaged streets, flooded homes, farmers’ ruined fields and the like.
State Rep. Murrell Smith, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he also hopes to introduce a separate bill in the coming weeks that would establish the fund on a permanent basis.
“I believe that there is climate change and that we’re seeing the results of it along our coast,” he told us. “I’m not going to get into a debate of why we’re seeing climate change ... (but) I think it’s incumbent on us to try to mitigate it and try to recognize we need to combat that as we move forward as a state.”
These are encouraging steps for a state that has been brushed by hurricanes and flooded by heavy rains in recent years — and one that has a low-lying coast particularly vulnerable to rising seas.
Merrill McGregor, government relations director with the Coastal Conservation League, said the new resilience fund builds on efforts last year by Sen. Stephen Goldfinch and Rep. Heather Crawford to
create a statewide Resilience Revolving Fund, which is pending in the House.
The new reserve fund “is a great demonstration that our state leaders are serious about addressing our flooding problems throughout South Carolina,” Ms. McGregor said.
But even if the new resiliency director and the resiliency fund end up in the final version of the state budget, the Legislature also needs to pass a stand-alone law to make the state more resilient. Mr. Smith said his bill might expand the one already filed by Sen. Goldfinch and Rep. Crawford to include other aspects of resilience beyond working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy out flooded properties.
The legislation could provide more details about what a statewide resilience coordinator would do and ideally would identify a recurring source of money for the resilience fund. It also could set up a committee to review and rank requests for the money from across the state. “We need it to be awarded on an objective basis, where it’s most needed,” Mr. Smith said. We agree.
As the fund is organized, a response to a disaster could take up most, if not all, of the $50 million and leave little to spend on preventive steps — actions that would improve the state’s ability to withstand future storms, such as drainage work.
Meanwhile, these encouraging steps should not substitute for the Legislature also giving Charleston and other cities and counties more authority to raise money for their own resilience efforts. The city of Charleston has asked for the ability to use hotel taxes for such work, as well as a new tax on cruise ship passengers.
We would encourage everyone to urge lawmakers to follow through on all of the above.