It’s unfortunate that North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess found the strain of state confirmation hearings too stressful on him and his family, but the fortunate part is North Charleston gets to keep its police chief.
Mr. Burgess bowed out of consideration Thursday for the job as the next director of the S.C. Department of Public Safety after it became public that he had unpaid income taxes for five years. Even though he had paid off the overdue amounts and many expected he ultimately would win confirmation to the job, Mr. Burgess found it “just really, really stressful on my family” and withdrew his name.
It’s unlikely that we’ll ever know if he could have restored morale at the department, particularly its Highway Patrol division.
But we do know Mr. Burgess has been filling an important role since assuming the job as North Charleston’s first black chief in 2018. He has been an energetic, visible presence in the state’s third largest city and has focused on one of North Charleston’s most daunting tasks: driving down violence while gaining community trust.
And now that service will continue. Mayor Keith Summey said he understands why Mr. Burgess withdrew from consideration, and the mayor offered this reaffirmation to reporter Greg Yee: “I don’t blame him. In fact, I admire him for making this decision. He has been my chief for the last two years, and he will continue to be my chief.”
Gov. Henry McMaster, who nominated Mr. Burgess for the job, offered a similar sentiment: “That he is prioritizing his family over his nomination to lead the agency says all anyone needs to know about Chief Burgess, and I find great comfort in knowing that he’s not going far and will continue to serve our people through his leadership at the North Charleston Police Department.”
It’s clear that department has much important work to do. The city recorded 30 homicides last year, the city’s third-highest number ever, although four were later deemed justifiable.
Still, many see signs of promising changes. Some of North Charleston’s historically high-crime neighborhoods have seen improvements as officers build relationships with residents.
“We’ve been asked to come to parties. We’ve been asked to come to cookouts,” Mr. Burgess told Mr. Yee. “We’re being asked by the community to be with them because the level of trust is rising.”
And we should all back Mr. Burgess to ensure that trust continues to rise.