Editorial: South Carolina leads on retelling the story of Reconstruction

Since the Reconstruction Era National Monument was created four years ago, a series of sites related to late 19th century U.S. history — specifically the end of the Civil War and emancipation, the political enfranchisement of African Americans and the later emergence of Jim Crow laws — has slowly but steadily emerged in Beaufort County.
It’s South Carolina’s second unorthodox national park effort, inasmuch as it’s not built around a singular historical or natural feature, such as Fort Sumter or Yosemite or the Grand Canyon. Instead, it’s more akin to the Gullah Geechie Cultural Heritage Corridor, a series of at least 32 coastal sites from northern Florida to southern North Carolina related to the unique culture of the Gullah Geechee people.
The Reconstruction Monument Park began with a few sites in and around Beaufort, including the Darrah Hall and Brick Baptist Church on St. Helena Island, Camp Saxton at Fort Fredrick and the Old Beaufort Firehouse, its headquarters. The park was created in Beaufort because that’s where the story begins, specifically where U.S. troops arrived in 1861, freed the area’s enslaved people and promulgated the first policies designed to help them adjust to a life of freedom.
But the story of Reconstruction itself would spread across the South and beyond as the Civil War ended, and the monument would become the Reconstruction Era National Historic Park. Last month, the National Park Service took a step toward including still more historical sites. These sites aren’t in the park per se but instead are part of the new Reconstruction Era National Historic Network. The network concept has worked before — in both the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom and the African American Civil Rights Network.
The first eight Reconstruction network sites, all in South Carolina, are: Claflin, Allen and S.C. State universities; Benedict, Clinton and Voorhees colleges; The Mather School in Beaufort; and the Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site. Each tells its own unique story. For instance, The Mather School was created by Rachel Crane Mather in 1868 to educate the daughters of former slaves. In 1901, it graduated its first three students from elementary school, then later became an industrial school, junior college and eventually was folded into today’s Technical College of the Lowcountry. Rose Hill Plantation State Historic Site in Union, home of a former governor, interprets cotton’s boom and bust, slavery, emancipation and the rise and demise of Reconstruction.
Each will receive an exhibit designating it as part of the program, and National Park Service superintendent Scott Teodorski told reporter Emily Williams that the sites also will benefit from collaboration with park staff, including help to get places listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The benefits are far greater than an expected rise in heritage tourism for South Carolina. For a nation still struggling with the vestiges of slavery and Jim Crow, the Reconstruction era offers important insight and lessons into where this nation has been, so we’re glad to see the expansion to date and the expansion still to come. More sites are expected to be added next month. Reconstruction is a vast, poorly understood part of our nation’s story, and we’re encouraged that its history is being presented in a more robust and expanded way.