Editorial: South Carolina doesn't need another round of roads named for politicians

For the past six years, Jimmy Bales chaired the House Invitations and Memorial Resolutions Committee, where he served as gatekeeper for legislation proposing to rename state property after people the Legislature deems worthy of such honors.

During the 2019-20 session, he facilitated the renaming of 30 roads, bridges, intersections and interchanges for South Carolinians living and dead. Among the honorees were three former legislators: Peden McLeod, who served in the Senate in the 1980s; George Bailey, who served in the House from 1985 through 2006; and the late Rep. Ronnie Young, who had just died. (To his credit, he also played a role in stymieing a pair of mean-spirited efforts to name an interstate interchange in Greenville County after either Donald Trump or Barack and Michelle Obama — efforts that were less about honoring the namesakes than about sticking it to people who didn’t like them.)

So after Mr. Bales lost his reelection bid in the June Democratic primary, his former colleagues determined that “as a tribute to his many years of service, it would be fitting and proper to name a portion of highway in the Lower Richland Community in his honor.” The only reason the signs aren’t already up is that the House and Senate are each holding up the other body’s resolution rather than risk not getting credit.

But it’s not fitting. It’s downright disturbing, because it suggests that rather than phasing out the practice of naming roads for living people — and especially living politicians — the Legislature is doubling down, or at least backsliding.

It makes you wonder: What part of “John Hardee” or “John Courson” or “Earl Morris” or “B.J. Gordon” or “Gene Carmichael” or “just stop it” do legislators not understand? Those are all former public officials who seemed like perfectly good, decent, honest people at the time the Legislature decided to name public infrastructure after them — or at least didn’t seem likely to be convicted of anything. And yet they all were convicted of crimes, after roads and intersections were named for them and their names were mounted on signs — which in the case of Mr. Gordon and Mr. Carmichael still stand.

Yes, we know: Mr. Bales was a friendly, good-natured representative, a fixture on the back row of the House chamber, who became beloved in part because his colleagues were witness to so many close calls, as his health degenerated and he collapsed multiple times on the House floor and had to be taken away on a stretcher. And no, we don’t have any reason to believe that he will be convicted of any crimes.

But like all of those other people at the time they were honored, he’s still living and breathing, which means we can’t know for sure that he won’t be. Just like we can’t know for sure that Mr. Bailey and Mr. McLeod won’t be.

It used to be commonplace for the Legislature to name infrastructure after newly departed lawmakers and even current members; for a few years there, it seemed as though Charleston County legislators had formed a pact to have something named after all of them. It was an unseemly practice that feeds the public perception that our legislators believe they are somehow better than the rest of us, that they are deserving of great honors that will last beyond their lifetimes.

Over time, at least in part because of public criticism and the mounting number of former legislators convicted of crimes, the Legislature started using naming rights mostly to honor people who had died in the line of duty — soldiers serving in Iraq, police officers and state troopers killed on our highways. It still named public property for living people, even living public officials. But when it honored former legislators, it tended to be people who had been out of the Legislature for many years.

What makes Mr. Bales’ case particularly disturbing is that he’s been out of office less than three months — which is mighty close to the way lawmakers used to do this sort of thing. Which was never a good way to do things.

Lawmakers should just let the competing Bales resolutions die. And instead of finding more former — or, heaven forbid, current — colleagues to honor, lawmakers need to prohibit naming anything for anyone who is still alive. Or at least stop naming things for people who have served in the Legislature.

Even if the honorees don’t wind up on the wrong side of prison walls, the practice still gives the public one more reason to believe that legislators are more interested in what it’s in it for them than what’s in it for the public.