Editorial: Somewhere between SC for Ed and McMaster, a reasonable approach to school

With South Carolina breaking COVID-19 infection records on what seems like a daily basis, it’s not surprising that school districts are increasingly deciding to send students home early for a few days of virtual learning this month and keep them there for a few extra days after the Christmas vacation.

It’s not unreasonable, either. There’s every reason to expect that too many South Carolinians will be just as careless during Christmas as they were during Thanksgiving, and that we’ll get a post-Christmas COVID surge on top of the post-Thanksgiving surge that’s driving our infections ever higher.

Although this will cause problems for many parents who have to work and many kids who are having trouble with remote learning, keeping kids and teachers at home for an extra week or two should allow time for some of the Christmas infections to run their course and reduce the number of carriers who return to the classroom. It also could help prevent schools from having to close in-person classes because so many teachers are in quarantine.

What is unreasonable is keeping classes remote indefinitely. Neither students nor their parents can afford a repeat of the fall, when most districts in our state kept students locked out of the classroom for weeks or even months despite growing concerns about the educational, psychological and even physical harm it was doing to students, and the financial harm it was doing to their families.

Yes, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing all of us to make adjustments and sacrifices, but when we force others to sacrifice, we have to make sure the sacrifices are necessary. And it is not necessary to keep children out of school to the degree that some adults are demanding.

Earlier this month, as COVID infections started spiking and the grassroots SC for Ed teachers group turned up the volume on its ongoing objection to any in-person classes for the foreseeable future, the Palmetto State Teachers Association issued a thoughtful statement calling on districts to re-evaluate their instructional models as conditions change. The group’s bottom line: “districts should not operate face-to-face instruction if they can not ensure universal compliance with social distancing guidelines and (state) Superintendent (Molly) Spearman’s mask mandate for students and staff in schools.”

Obviously “universal compliance” isn’t possible, any more than it’s possible with laws against speeding or burglary or murder. But it’s absolutely reasonable to demand that school districts enforce mask-wearing and social distancing. There is simply no justification for districts or schools to pack students too tightly into classrooms — particularly when many have room to space them out that they choose not to use. There is no justification for districts or students to look the other way when students — or teachers, or staff — expose others to harm by refusing to wear masks.

When schools do meet those conditions, though, we need to keep them open. As State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell noted last week, the schools seem to be safer places than the community. “We don’t see significant evidence of transmission within schools,” she said, where people are doing a better job of wearing masks and keeping their distance. Indeed, Charleston County School District officials said Monday that just two of the 380 COVID cases this year have been traced to the school day. And The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox reports that even in such high-infection counties as Richland, the number of students and teachers testing positive remains relatively low, and there’s been no indication that any significant number of those infected were infected at school.

Dr. Bell also noted that “we have to make our communities safer in order to make our schools safer.” Which brings us to the Palmetto State Teachers Association’s second point: “And for state and local leaders that continue to place high priority on face-to-face instruction, their rhetoric must be partnered with actions — such as universal mask mandates — that have been proven to reduce community spread of COVID-19.”

That clearly was aimed at Gov. Henry McMaster, who doubled-down on his push for more in-person classes at the very moment our infection numbers were spiking.

The governor certainly is right to want the kids back in school. But simply saying all districts should offer five-day-a-week in-person classes hasn’t accomplished anything since he started in July, and it’s unlikely to accomplish anything now — just like his calls for everybody to voluntarily wear their masks and maintain their social distance are unlikely to accomplish anything.

The governor says people won’t obey a mask mandate. Actually, we don’t know that. What we do know is that a large minority of South Carolinians won’t wear masks just because he asks them to. Perhaps that’s because there aren’t a lot of people like Mr. McMaster — who don’t want a mask mandate or distancing requirements but believe that the virus is a real danger. Most people either believe it’s real and want a mandate or else believe it’s overblown and don’t want one.

But there are a lot of people in both groups who believe in obeying the law, even if they don’t like it. Simply because it’s the law. If Mr. McMaster really wants the schools open, he should follow Dr. Bell’s advice to “make our communities safe” — and give that mask mandate a try.