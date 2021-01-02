Editorial: Something remarkable happened to SC teacher corps, and it's worth celebrating

We’ve been hearing for months that holding in-person classes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic would exacerbate South Carolina’s teacher shortage. And it turns out that we did start the fall semester with substitutes in more classrooms than usual — but not for the reasons we expected.

According to the annual Educator Supply and Demand Report by South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement, our public schools started the fall semester with 699 teacher vacancies, up from an already disturbing 556 last year.

But we didn’t have those extra vacancies because teachers decided to call it quits in droves over concerns that they’d be exposed to COVID-19, as some teachers have been warning. To the contrary, fewer teachers left the classroom this summer than last summer.

Instead, school districts increased the number of teaching positions faster than new teachers could keep up. Although schools started the year with 143 more vacancies than in 2019, they also had 2,600 additional teaching positions to fill. That means there were actually 2,457 more teachers employed at the start of this year than last year. That’s nearly 5% more teachers working in our schools than a year earlier — more than enough to fill every classroom if we hadn’t added all those virtual classrooms and reduced the size of in-person classes. At 54,961, this year began with by far the most S.C. teachers since at least 2009, when the center started including that number in its report.

It’s a problem whenever we don’t have a regular teacher in every classroom. But the growth in our teaching force under the worst of circumstances is truly something to celebrate. It’s a great testament to the professionalism of our teachers, who recognize that children need them now more than ever and who stayed in the classroom or came back to the classroom or started teaching for the first time, despite their concerns.

It’s also worth celebrating that South Carolina has, so far, managed not only to avoid laying off teachers but to add so many more. This isn’t the case everywhere.

The New York Times reported last month that “public schools in many parts of the country are headed for a financial cliff, as the coronavirus drives up the costs of education while tax revenue and student enrollment continue to fall.” And a Pew Research Center report found that public school jobs were down by nearly 7% nationally from September 2019 to September 2020 (including 4% in South Carolina), although it noted that many of the layoffs “have targeted bus drivers, custodial staff, cafeteria workers, and other support personnel, rather than teachers” and many of those jobs were being restored as schools returned to in-person classes.

Unfortunately, none of South Carolina’s good news means that we can stop worrying about attracting teachers to the profession or keeping them in the classroom. The uncertainty of the pandemic probably made a lot of people with good benefits packages decide to stay in jobs they otherwise wouldn’t have; that uncertainty should decline as vaccines reduce the spread of COVID-19, and teachers will start focusing again on the lack of respect and low pay that have driven too many to leave.

It doesn’t even necessarily mean that we don’t have a teacher supply problem at this moment, or won’t have one in the spring.

The report’s author, Jennifer Garrett, noted that “the compounding effects of the pandemic” may have led to more departures after districts completed their surveys, so she plans to do another survey in early 2021.

But a spokesman for state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman told us that while he wasn’t surprised that the number of teachers was up, given the demand for online learning and smaller in-person class sizes and $300 million in extra funding, “When you see the 2,600 added positions and consider that figure along with the number of vacancies, it was a bit of a surprise that we weren’t in a worse position with the teaching workforce.”

A surprise indeed. And a pleasant one for a change.