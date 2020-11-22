Editorial: Some polls missed the mark, but they're still valuable

As voters in South Carolina and beyond continue to witness all the hand-wringing about polling conducted in the run-up to this year’s election, they should keep a few important things in mind.

First, while some polling missed the mark badly — particularly underestimating the strength of several GOP incumbent senators, including South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham — on balance, they weren’t that wrong and certainly seem better than in 2016. Pollsters correctly anticipated President Joe Biden’s win and the specific results in 48 states (misfiring only in North Carolina and Florida).

Second, people need to appreciate that polls are really not designed to “predict” the winner on Election Day, only to provide a snapshot in time — during those days before the election when pollsters are making calls. It’s a subtle but importance difference, and one we should let sink in.

Third, media accounts of polling results often gloss over (or tack to the bottom of the story) important facts, including the poll’s margin of error and the slight possibility that the poll simply missed the mark (often a 5% likelihood, also expressed as “a 95% confidence level.”) In other words, even the best-quality polls are not always right.

“As politics becomes a high-stakes spectator sport, pollsters are reviewing their latest failures,” read a recent headline in The New York Times, “but is part of the problem the public’s overly high expectations of precision?”

Scott Huffmon, a Winthrop University political scientist and leader of the Winthrop Poll, puts it this way: “Skepticism about polls being a perfect predictor is good. Skepticism about the legitimacy of honest public pollsters is bad.”

That’s because a lot of polling, including most of what Mr. Huffmon does at Winthrop, is not trying to measure a political horse race but to sample South Carolina residents’ opinions on many important issues of the day. Those results can help lawmakers and others decide where to focus their effort. In governing, as in business, time is of value, and those doing the best jobs are often those who make the best use of their time.

Fortunately, survey research is less fraught than conducting a political poll because the pollster doesn’t have to take the extra steps of trying to figure out who actually will go to the polls and vote in a particular race.

The Winthrop Poll did not conduct a sample in the run-up to this year’s presidential election; the ongoing pandemic meant that it wasn’t safe enough to gather the necessary callers into its call center. “We could have done one, but we could not have done a political poll that I would have been comfortable with,” Mr. Huffmon says.

People should view any election poll as only one piece of information in a myriad of indicators about where a race contest stands. “You can’t tell what picture is made up by just looking at one puzzle piece,” Mr. Huffmon says. “You have to have a few.”

The American Association for Public Opinion Research, the organization representing pollsters, urged people to avoid hasty conclusions about this year’s polling. “The results of pre-election polls do vary from the current vote results in some battleground states. When all the votes are counted, some of the hundreds of polls conducted on this election will come close to the final vote percentages, but some will not. This has been the case in every election.”

The important thing is how well these polls performed taken together, and that will take time to assess.

“Patience is necessary,” the association urges. One thing that analysis will show is whether this country has a growing “nonresponsive bias,” meaning those who answer polls are increasingly different from those who do not. “As far as general survey research, the answer now is no,” Mr. Huffmon says, “but with regards to general election polling, I’m wondering if the answer became yes.”

So we all should be cautious, even skeptical, regarding the results of any given poll, but that doesn’t meant there’s anything funny or nefarious going on. It’s just the nature of polling.

And if a pollster happens to reach out to you, respond if you have the time. It’s yet another way to make your voice heard.