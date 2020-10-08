Editorial: Solving the enigma of Europe

A major problem facing our next president, whether Democrat or Republican, will be our nation’s relationship with Europe. Right now, what Europe wants and what it is willing to do is an enigma, and that appears unlikely to change any time soon.
The next occupant of the Oval Office will have to continue to strike a balance between treating different European countries differently and dealing with the European Union as a whole.
With a population of 447 million and a GDP of about $15.8 trillion last year, the EU — even without Britain — has more people and almost as much wealth as the United States. It is the largest trading partner of the United States, and is built on democratic member governments. Acting together, the two should have a decisive influence on many world problems ranging from poverty to relations with China, Russia, Iran and other disruptive states.
Sadly, this has not been the case for quite a while. Long-standing differences in the approach to world problems, mutual security and trade issues have reached a simmer during the presidency of Donald Trump.
The consensus-bound EU approach to negotiations with other nations has shown inflexibility and a strong commitment to the status quo that threatens to make future U.S.-EU negotiations difficult on trade, climate change and relations with Iran and China.
The clearest indication of this inflexibility has been the EU position on Northern Ireland in its negotiations with Britain over departure from the union. The EU has unyieldingly demanded that Britain in effect surrender a part of it sovereignty over Northern Ireland in order to preserve open trade between the Republic of Ireland and the north.
It is, in effect, requiring unconditional surrender by Britain on this topic, with the erection of a tariff wall between Northern Ireland and Britain.
The reasons for this rigidity are unclear, but most analysts agree that it is a consequence of the rule that the European Union requires unanimity by all 27 of its geographically dispersed member nations to agree on foreign policy from the largest, Germany, down to the smallest, Malta. Ireland, which stands to gain from the EU position, is of course a member.
Another problem for an economic bloc as rich and potentially powerful as the European Union is that it does not have a unified national security policy. Each nation decides what its defense requirements are in isolation, or belongs to NATO, as 22 of the EU’s 27 members do. But any one of the five who do not — Cyprus, Finland, Ireland, Malta and Sweden — can block consensus on NATO policies. And because NATO is built on U.S. leadership, it does not, and cannot, have a Eurocentric approach to the world.
The result is that when the EU makes a foreign policy statement, it is unlikely to be backed by force and instead serves mainly as a virtuous statement of principle, the effort to divide Northern Ireland from Britain being a notable exception.
Given this flaccid approach to major world problems, President Trump has tended to treat Europe as a series of different nations whenever possible. France, for example, has turned out to be an effective if undeclared ally against Iran and its Hezbollah proxy in Lebanon. As president, Joe Biden might prefer to express solidarity with Europe instead of differences over foreign policy, defense spending and trade. But he eventually would be faced, like Mr. Trump, with the differences Europe has with the United States and the difficulty of resolving them through negotiations with the EU.