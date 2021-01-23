Editorial: So you finally got your COVID vaccination? Great, but ...

One of the most confounding things about our regrettable, year-long polarizing debate over wearing face masks during the pandemic is that so many people seemed to miss this basic fact: Such masks aren’t meant to protect the wearer but to protect those with whom the wearer comes in contact.
We understand that ever since the first COVID-19 cases surfaced a year ago, people have yearned to keep their lives as normal and unfettered as possible. But anti-maskers who argue that they’re striking a blow for liberty are sadly misguided: Their refusal to don masks has worked mostly to undermine our liberty by prolonging this pandemic and making it more lethal.
That’s why we all need to bear in mind that the coronavirus vaccines now being distributed — and that must be delivered faster in coming weeks — won’t change things overnight, even for those lucky enough to get the first shots.
And an even more dangerous misunderstanding is looming: A vaccination certainly reduces the likelihood that a person will get seriously sick (and even die) from COVID, but it doesn’t necessarily make that person less likely to spread the virus to others. That’s why even those who are vaccinated should heed medical advice to continue to wear masks, keep their distance from others, wash their hands thoroughly, stay home whenever sick and so on.
“I think people really do need to understand that even if you are vaccinated you still need to adhere to the public health guidelines we’ve been talking about the last year,” says Dr. Krutika Kuppalli of the Medical University of South Carolina. “We do know the vaccine prevents you from getting sick or getting severe coronavirus disease. The data we still don’t have is whether you can become a carrier for the disease and then transmit it on to someone else. That’s what people don’t quite understand.”
Researchers are still sorting that out, and it might — might — be possible one day to say that those vaccinated are less likely to spread the virus. But that day isn’t here — and may never come.
Unfortunately, there are other misunderstandings surrounding the vaccine as well. Public health officials and all of us still have work to do to convince many of us that these new vaccines, developed in near record time, are both safe and effective.
Dr. Kuppalli worked in West Africa during the Ebola pandemic several years ago, and convincing skeptical (and misinformed) citizens to get vaccinated was a major challenge, one that involved blasting texts to people’s phones, having vans with megaphones blaring the message from village to village and more.
“I think a lot of the lessons learned with Ebola are very similar to what we’re dealing with here in this pandemic,” she says. “There is a lot of dealing with endangered populations and communicating information to populations that have had a lot of misinformation. We need to work to educate people and meet them where they are, not where we expect them to be. I think we need to do a better job at engaging community leaders and working with them to help engage the population. ... It’s very hard work.”
So the challenge facing the Biden administration and state health departments isn’t simply to acquire more vaccine doses and secure the related supplies, distribution networks and protocols to give many more shots as quickly as possible. It’s also to build trust among those who need to receive the doses. The urgency is building as new variants emerge that are even easier to spread. Fortunately, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser for the pandemic, said the current vaccines appear to work against new variants present in the United States.
“It’s like a race against the clock, especially as we see new strains emerge as well,” Dr. Kuppalli told us. “I don’t know if there will be any one defined point where we’ll say ‘We’re done here.’ It’s going to be a lot of things we look at.”
It’s also clear that the more of us who are willing and able to get vaccinated — and the more we continue to act responsibly before and even after getting those shots — the more quickly we will be able to reach the point where it would be conceivable for our health officials to say something like, “We’re done here.”