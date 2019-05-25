A special task force wasted no time in coming up with a proposed ordinance to better manage the growth of the hotel industry in downtown Charleston. It took less than a month.
And the resulting proposal is a sound one. Broadly, it gives the Board of Zoning Appeals, which must grant special exceptions for new hotels on the peninsula, new and useful criteria to consider when making decisions.
Among other requirements, hotels would no longer be allowed to displace offices or open new rooftop bars. They also would have new options for mitigating the loss of affordable housing.
The hotel task force’s proposed ordinance is stronger than what Mayor John Tecklenburg has offered for City Council approval on multiple occasions over the past several years, including his most recent proposal presented this month. But it’s not radically different.
And that fact — rather than the details of the task force plan itself — is somewhat problematic.
The task force was formed because Mr. Tecklenburg couldn’t get enough support for his most recent hotel plan.
Some on City Council asked for a chance to more intensively consider the specifics before proceeding. So a few council members and preservation experts, along with Mr. Tecklenburg and representatives of the hotel industry, met three times this month to hammer out a compromise.
There’s nothing wrong with that. In fact, it resulted in what is objectively a better ordinance. But all of this could and probably should have happened within the normal City Council process.
A few council members blamed their initial hesitation on a lack of communication from Mr. Tecklenburg’s office prior to bringing his latest hotel ordinance before City Council.
It’s not the first time that some have expressed surprise when ordinances that would have wide-ranging impacts on city policy showed up on council agendas. Mr. Tecklenburg should certainly keep his fellow city leaders apprised of his plans to the greatest extent possible.
On the other hand, the mayor had already presented variations on this proposal more than once before. City staff had discussed the issue at council meetings on several occasions as well.
And ironing out details or making changes is expected as part of the City Council policymaking process. That’s why new rules have to get three readings over the course of at least two meetings before they take effect.
It’s difficult to imagine that this controversy has had nothing to do with the fact that three City Council members are running for mayor this year. But politics should not preclude collaboration on important city business, no matter when the next election may be.
In any case, Charleston City Council now has a smart, strong hotel ordinance to consider that was undoubtedly improved by intensive input from task force members. It should be an easy vote. Ideally, the process to get to this point on similar matters would be a bit easier in the future, too.