Editorial: Slow the unprecedented federal borrowing spree

The Washington Post reports that President Joe Biden had constructive talks Thursday with Republican members of the Senate concerning his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The news ought to give everyone pause.
That is $2 trillion on top of the president’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan. And he likely has some other spending increases in mind for favored sectors of the economy.
We don’t question the need for new investment in infrastructure. But many have questioned the president’s pandemic relief plan as being too costly in light of his other priorities. Nevertheless, Mr. Biden insists that it is needed and that he will push it through without Republican votes if necessary.
It’s time to stop and consider what this refusal to make choices portends. Following the severe 2008 recession, President Barack Obama borrowed nearly $5.1 trillion over the next four years to speed recovery, with admittedly mixed results. The Biden team seems to have concluded that amount was too small.
Last year, the federal government borrowed $3.1 trillion — the largest amount ever — to soften the economic blow of the pandemic. A large part of that remains unspent in soaring private savings and programs that will spend out over time. Before the Biden proposals, the Congressional Budget Office calculated that the government will borrow another $5.2 trillion over the next four years. Added to last year’s borrowing spree, that will bring federal deficits over the next five years to $8.3 trillion.
Now Mr. Biden wants to add another $4 trillion or more to that deficit.
That is more than twice the stimulus the government employed during the first term of President Obama. Yet the economic effects of the pandemic are relatively mild compared to the damage done to the economy by the 2008 downturn. The Congressional Budget Office projects the economy will recover to 2019 levels in the next 12 months after about six quarters in recession. In 2008-10, it took nine quarters to recover the GDP level and years after that before employment was back at pre-2008 levels.
There is good reason to worry that the added stimulus will rekindle inflation. When consumers with fat wallets return in full force to the market, some goods are going to be in short supply. JPMorgan Chase is predicting a possible return to $100 a barrel for oil by next year. Housing prices in the Charleston market are already rising sharply, and as long as the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates low, housing demand across the nation is going to be strong, putting upward pressure on building supply prices. When people can return safely to restaurants, there will be fewer of them, and prices will have to rise to make up for Mr. Biden’s proposed $15 minimum wage. The demand for airfares is also likely to rise sharply.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said the Fed can tolerate a period of inflation above 2% because for the past decade it has averaged below 2%. But that assumes a modest rise in prices and a stable global economy.
When the economy is overstimulated and a sudden price shock arrives, perhaps in the form of an unpredictable disruption of oil supplies from the Persian Gulf, for example, inflation can take off quickly. And it’s very difficult to bring down, as our experience during the 1970s shows.
In avoiding choices and not setting priorities, Mr. Biden is proposing huge budget deficits throughout his first term in office. One justification is that he wants to reduce income disparities and help the poor and low-income earners. But experience has shown that these are the very groups that — along with those living on fixed incomes — suffer the most during periods of inflation.
It would be a sad irony, and bad for the nation, if the president’s economic policies bring back the 1970s. It’s time to slow the rush to borrow.