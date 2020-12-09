Editorial: Skipping this season's parades could be good for your health

No one takes joy in raining on a parade, but the insistence of Mount Pleasant and other local governments to continue their social holiday traditions amid a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections brings out our inner Grinch.

Both Charleston and North Charleston wisely canceled their Christmas parades — and other holiday events that draw crowds — but Mount Pleasant Town Council members decided in mid-October to hold their parade as usual on Saturday, albeit with communication efforts urging people to wear masks and keep their proper social distance. The town also plans to install hand sanitizing stations.

Conditions are vastly different today. On Oct. 13, the day of council's vote, the state reported 629 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 additional confirmed deaths. On Wednesday, the agency reported 2,139 new cases — three times as many — and 26 confirmed deaths. Local medical experts are understandably concerned.

Mount Pleasant is by far the largest of the roughly three dozen municipalities — including Summerville, Hanahan, Edisto and Moncks Corner locally — that sought the state's permission to hold parades this year. All appear to have taken or are planning to take various COVID-19 precautions. Bluffton and Simpsonville stand out for responsible innovation: Both will keep floats stationary and let spectators drive past in cars. That's certainly a much safer option than mingling on potentially crowded sidewalks with other spectators who may or may not be wearing masks.

This sort of "reverse parade" is what Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie wanted for his town. He won't participate in Saturday's parade; neither will the acclaimed Wando High marching band.

The state has been hesitant to lead on reining in large gatherings, as we've noted before. Gov. Henry McMaster once placed social distancing requirements on restaurants and bars but has since lifted them, and not surprisingly crowded, dangerous indoor events soon followed. And local officials also have been reluctant to shut down super-spreader events using the tools they have, such as the state law that says during a state of emergency, it’s illegal for people to “congregate, unless authorized or in their homes, in groups of three or more and to refuse to disperse upon order of a law enforcement officer.” When our governmental leaders shy away from their duty to make difficult, controversial decisions, it falls on all of us to do the right thing.

It's unclear how many people will attend Mount Pleasant's parade; the town admitted as much when it sought the permit. Estimates for previous parades have reached the 30,000 mark. The likelihood of rain Saturday evening is only about 10%, according to one weather forecast. The chance that Mount Pleasant's parade will turn into a super-spreader event isn't as well known, but it's certainly there.

But just because town officials agreed to hold a parade that comes amid a particularly dangerous time for COVID-19 infections doesn't mean anyone has to show up. It gives us no joy to point that out, but it should give everyone a sense of comfort if we all do what we can to limit the spread.

After all, the parade will be held next year, too, and it might be the best one yet. Don't take a chance that you and those around you will miss it.