South Carolina is a business-friendly state, a fact long evident by its aggressive pursuit of new industrial investment and jobs. Tax incentives play a big part in the state’s commitment to economic development, the success of which speaks for itself.
But those tax breaks can create an uneven playing field for existing businesses, and should encourage legislative tax reform. That’s one of the surprising conclusions of a tax study released this month by the state Chamber of Commerce, aimed largely at improving the state’s business climate.
The Chamber commissioned the Tax Foundation, a Washington-D.C.-based think tank, to develop options that are generally designed to promote tax equity. Its recommendations include sharply lowering corporate taxes and licensing fees, cutting the personal income tax rate and equalizing property tax rates.
It would do so largely by adding sales taxes on services as well as goods; reducing or eliminating the state’s numerous sales tax exemptions, which include groceries; and making sure the state is collecting the online sales taxes it is due.
And it would revise or eliminate Act 388, which puts the burden of school funding on commercial and rental property, while giving owner-occupied property owners a break.
In short, the Foundation recommends a thorough reconsideration of South Carolina’s byzantine, patched-together tax system. As such, the study should be just what the state’s leadership needs. Legislators should give close attention to the Foundation’s analysis, which is notable for its clarity and depth.
Both the House and the Senate have pledged to look at tax reform next session. Gov. Henry McMaster also has weighed in for tax reform, though he mainly wants to cut income taxes to boost economic activity.
Of course, competing forces will come to the fore during the debate, and can be expected to slow progress toward a comprehensive reform
plan. Recognizing that, the Tax Foundation advises that portions of its reform proposal can be enacted individually.
It notes, for example, that without revision, the state’s adherence to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit will increasingly diminish the number of state residents who actually pay income taxes by including median income households.
To be sure, sales tax exemptions should be scrutinized. And in some instances, the exemptions are bound to remain. Consider the sales tax exemption on gasoline. Currently, fuel is taxed per gallon by both the state and federal governments to pay for infrastructure improvements.
It is highly unlikely that the Legislature would add the general sales tax on gasoline, in view of the difficulty lawmakers had in raising the gas tax in 2016.
And the Legislature should be reluctant to revoke the state sales tax exemption on groceries, recognizing how regressive it is for those who can least afford it.
The state sales tax rate is 6 percent. With local option that rate rises to 9 percent in Charleston County.
Other recommendations would remove double taxation of businesses by local jurisdictions, and adjusting inequities in local property tax assessments.
The report cites the need for local governments to have more leeway in the use of accommodations taxes. Doing so would provide more resources to solve local problems, like flooding.
Simplicity and fairness ought to be primary goals of any tax reform for South Carolina. Keeping costs relatively neutral for residents ought to be another.
The Tax Foundation study offers lawmakers a solid foundation on which to begin their work next month.