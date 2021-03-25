Editorial: Short- and long-term actions needed to deter China’s aggressions

News that the Coast Guard, at the Navy’s request, has sent ships to the Far East is a sign of two worrisome facts. One is the need to respond quickly to increasing Chinese belligerence toward Taiwan and other aggressive moves in the international waters of the South China Sea. The other is the diminished size of the Navy’s fleet of warships, something that will take years to change.
The aggressively critical tone taken by top Chinese representatives last week during a meeting in Alaska with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan adds to the signs that a crisis is brewing over China’s approach to Taiwan.
In words much more confrontational than any U.S-China exchange in years, Chinese Communist Party chief foreign affairs official Yang Jiechi told reporters after the meeting: “(The) United States does not have the qualifications to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength.” That’s a pretty clear assertion that China thinks it has a better hand to play than President Joe Biden.
China seems to think it can bully Mr. Biden into taking an accommodating stand while Beijing sets about sweeping Taiwan into its net, as it has done recently, and brutally, in Hong Kong.
The tensions between China and the United States are relatively new, but the question of whether the United States has the strength to protect Taiwan has deeper roots.
Forty-two years ago, the United States agreed to recognize Communist-ruled China as the nation entitled to a veto at the United Nations, and to drop its recognition of Taiwan as the legitimate claimant. But it also promised to supply Taiwan with the means of self-defense and clarified that it would regard any attempt by China to forcefully acquire Taiwan as a threat to our own security. The major means of showing U.S. intent has been to keep a strong naval presence in the South China Sea.
Thirty years ago, at the end of the Cold War and at a time of peaceful U.S.-China relations, the Navy had 226 surface warfare combatants, ranging from battleships and aircraft carriers to frigates. Today, it has only about 95. China has noticed the decline and has been rapidly building up its own naval force.
As a rule of thumb, it takes three ships in a fleet to support a forward naval deployment, such as the Navy’s more than century-old Far Eastern fleet. At the end of the Cold War, that meant the Navy had as many as 75 warships available to mount foreign presence missions, a crucial Navy role that for decades has kept sea lanes open for commerce. Today, it struggles to keep more than 30 warships “on station.” As a result, other naval vessels, such as those in the amphibious warfare and minesweeping fleets, have been pressed into service for these distant missions.
The trouble in the Far East and continuing threats in the Persian Gulf from Iran, another country that seems intent on testing Mr. Biden, have meant longer deployments and more stress on Navy personnel.
The shrinkage of the U.S. fleet reflects decisions in the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations to favor other priorities. President Donald Trump and Congress budgeted funds to grow the Navy’s fleet from 308 ships to 355 by 2032, and new ships are joining the fleet. That’s still below peak Cold War levels, and the buildup won’t come soon enough to handle the current China threat. Thankfully, the Coast Guard is helping to fill the gap.
But the sheer number of Navy ships is not the definitive measure of combat capability, as former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Vernon Clark and others have noted. Sharpening our cyberspace capabilities and the forward-basing of combat vessels also can help counter the emerging threats from China and other potential adversaries. The United States will need to improve its abilities in these areas and more to keep pace in our increasingly dangerous world.