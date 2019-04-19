It would be laughable, if it weren’t so galling, to hear the people who have made a religion of genuflecting to the free market — of demanding that the marketplace be unencumbered by any regulation whatsoever — demanding that they themselves not be subject to the consequences they could suffer in … the free market.
But that’s precisely the spectacle that unfolded at a recent hearing before a S.C. House subcommittee, when lobbyists for Koch Industries and its affiliated Americans for Prosperity warned that requiring people to report how they spend money to influence our votes would lead to “government-facilitated intimidation” and cause them to be “ostracized.”
Let’s just think for a moment about what they’re afraid of: If you find out that your neighbor writes large checks to support a political cause you find abhorrent, you might decide you don’t want your children playing with her children; that’s what they call being ostracized. You might tweet something nasty about a complete stranger who underwrites misleading campaign ads. That’s what they call intimidation — and nice people don’t do that, but it is most certainly your right to do it. Or maybe this is what they call intimidation: You might stop doing business with a company that gives money to defeat a political candidate you like; you might even persuade others to boycott the company.
Real conservatives call this “government-facilitated” freedom of assembly, freedom of speech and the free marketplace doing its job. Foundational principles of, well, freedom.
Frankly, we’re a little tired of people who masquerade as conservatives whining because the marketplaces of goods, services and ideas work in a way that they find inconvenient.
H.3045 and H.4203 would require some groups that spend money on political mailings or newspaper, internet, radio or TV ads to report that spending to the State Ethics Commission. They’d also have to report the names of any donors who give them more than $1,000. It’s an effort to shine some sunlight on the so-called “dark money” spending that the Koch Brothers — and countless others on the right and left — are using to manipulate us into voting the way they want us to vote.
We can understand why many dark-money spenders would want to keep their identities secret: They tend to hold extremist views, completely misrepresent the truth, or both. What we can’t understand is why our Legislature — and more specifically, our state Senate — facilitates these secretive efforts to influence our votes.
Yes, there will always be constitutional questions when governments try to regulate political speech. But as The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown has reported, there are only three states that don’t do anything to even track third-party spending on elections: Alabama, Indiana and South Carolina.
What all the other states realize is that the Supreme Court never said we can’t require people to report their campaign spending. Indeed, in its infamous 2010 Citizens United v. FEC ruling striking down limits on third-party expenditures, the court said just the opposite: that there’s no need to worry about unlimited election spending creating corruption precisely because the spending is reported. As Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in another case that same year: “Requiring people to stand up in public for their political acts fosters civic courage, without which democracy is doomed.”
The House Judiciary Committee will take up H.3045 and H.4203 at its next meeting; it should pass them, as should the full House — and, for a change, the Senate. There simply is no justification for the Legislature’s refusal to stop facilitating the secret political acts that threaten to doom our democracy.