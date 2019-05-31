The federal government spends far more money each year helping people recover from natural disasters than it spends helping prevent or mitigate the effects of those disasters. And that imbalance is costing billions.
Total federal disaster spending in 2017 broke a record at an incredible $130 billion after the country was struck by three large hurricanes and severe wildfires, among other costly catastrophes.
Congress is debating a $19 billion disaster relief package that includes funds to help parts of coastal North Carolina and South Carolina recover from Hurricane Florence, which caused extensive flooding last September.
Meanwhile, combined spending on three of the most prominent mitigation programs — the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, the Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program and the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program — has averaged about $750 million per year over the last decade.
Most of that money went to communities that had already experienced a significant natural disaster.
This matters for Charleston, because the city and surrounding region will almost certainly need federal help in coming up with the money to fix existing flooding problems and prepare for a future of higher sea levels and stronger storms.
But unless Congress acts to adjust the way disaster-related funds are distributed, that money might not be available until it’s too late.
Unfortunately, there is at least one obvious disincentive for lawmakers to act.
Post-disaster spending is a broadly popular way to pump money into pet projects and efforts that in some cases are only loosely related to any actual emergency.
It’s also a chance for lawmakers to look like heroes and score easy political points.
Obviously, disaster recovery is something that Congress shouldn’t skimp on.
State and local governments often need help after devastating storms, floods and fires. It would be cruel and counterproductive to pinch pennies when lives are at stake.
Still, when the federal government perpetually spends far more money on recovery than prevention and when recovery programs don’t sufficiently prioritize building back stronger than before, it leaves communities increasingly vulnerable to dangerous and expensive natural phenomena.
This pattern of reacting to catastrophe rather than planning for the future is typical of federal government spending on a range of issues, not just natural
disasters.
But as storms, floods and wildfires become more frequent and more destructive, there is a growing economic and humanitarian incentive to rethink this approach.
State and local officials should also put a strong focus on preparedness, a lesson Charleston learned the hard way during three major flood events in three subsequent years — a 1,000-year flood in 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Tropical Storm Irma in 2017.
Some nationwide studies have found that every dollar invested in flood prevention and mitigation, for example, pays for itself four times over in the long run.
The $19 billion Senate-passed disaster bill is proving surprisingly controversial in the House mostly for the wrong reasons — debate over how much money should go to Puerto Rico two years after Hurricane Maria and a broader discussion about deficit spending, among other concerns.
But there are plenty of legitimate reasons why lawmakers should question the way we prepare for and respond to natural disasters.
Specifically, putting a greater emphasis on the former would reduce the need to do the latter.