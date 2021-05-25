Editorial: Sharing surplus US vaccines is smart policy

President Joe Biden’s announcement that the United States will share its surplus vaccines with the world when they become available is a smart public health measure. Until the world is sufficiently vaccinated, the recurrence of the disease remains a serious threat in the United States. It’s also smart diplomacy.
But as Mr. Biden mentioned, it will take joint action by the countries that manufacture the vaccines to overcome bottlenecks and shortages, and then deliver available shots where they are most desperately needed. The world COVID-19 vaccine supply already on order is an impressive 12.2 billion doses, according to UNICEF. A British data firm projects that 9.5 billion doses will be available by year’s end.
That sounds like a lot, and it is. But according to epidemiologists who say 70% of the world population of 7.8 billion people must be vaccinated before the disease can be brought under control, it is not enough to meet the 11 billion doses that would be required this year.
And if the disease returns, as many as 11 billion doses could be required annually.
It is unclear whether every supplier with a contract to deliver doses will deliver on time — Europe already has suffered shortages because of production slowdowns — nor is it clear how the doses will get delivered to where they’re most needed.
An international organization known as COVAX is taking on the global distribution job. It has shipped 71.8 million doses to 125 countries, and assuming that the projected growth in production turns out as hoped, COVAX plans to secure about 2 billion doses for delivery by year’s end.
But the program is struggling to meet that modest goal, which falls short of the need in many developing countries. Africa alone will need close to 2 billion doses, Latin America about another billion, and Asia, excluding China, will need more than 4.5 billion doses.
Major surplus producers of the vaccine include the United States, the European Union, Britain, China and, to a lesser degree, Russia.
China and Russia have been wooing friends with promises of vaccines, but with strings attached. For instance, the government of Honduras said it was told it would have to give up diplomatic recognition of Taiwan if it wanted the Chinese vaccine.
China is on track to produce 3 billion doses, according to The Economist, but it will need more than half of that production for itself.
So vaccine distribution to low-income areas is going to have to be stepped up, and that is where the United States, Britain, the European Union and Japan can play a major role, not only by sharing surplus doses and buying additional shots but also by making it easier for other countries to produce the vaccines.
Among the bottlenecks that could hold up production of COVID-19 vaccines are the materials required to make the vaccine and the knowledge of the exacting production technique involved. Only a small number of firms around the world have mastered that.
Firms here and abroad that make the component materials of the vaccines must be urged and helped to increase their production rates. Successful vaccine manufacturers should be encouraged to share their production technology widely. These efforts are much more likely to speed production than taking patent rights away from their holders.
Mr. Biden has promised to take up this problem with our allies, and we applaud his initiative and urge him to follow up promptly. The United States helped rebuild Europe after World War II with the ambitiously conceived Marshall Plan. Defeating COVID-19 may take an international effort of the same scale.