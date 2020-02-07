Editorial: Shape up off-duty police work policy

Off-duty police work by its nature is controversial because it blurs the line between private and state-sanctioned law enforcement and raises questions of accountability and fairness. And there’s money involved.
So while it’s regrettable that a Charleston police captain and a corporal reportedly were coloring outside the lines, it is good news that Chief Luther Reynolds and the State Law Enforcement Division are getting to the bottom of the problem. The chief has already begun refining the department’s policy, most recently updated in 2019.
Crystal-clear policies are needed for both the officers and the businesses that hire them, especially in tourism-centric cities like Charleston, where extra security is needed for special events, ongoing operations like cruises and special details, such as school police officers.
In Miami, for instance, where officers have come under scrutiny for abusing off-duty work policies, the city is trying to iron out a requirement for South Beach bars that serve alcohol after midnight to hire off-duty officers for up to $350 per night to stand watch at establishments until closing time.
Charleston’s off-duty policy, which requires officers to wear uniforms and use police vehicles, sets rates that range from $30 per hour for officers up to $35 per hour for event supervisors, usually high-ranking officers who oversee larger events. It also set rules for how many off-duty hours can be worked – no more than 20 hours per week in most cases — and prohibits cash payments.
Exactly where the two officers may have run afoul of the current policy hasn’t been disclosed, but it apparently involves overcharging. They were put on leave in October. The corporal has since resigned, and the captain, who has filed a grievance with the city, could lose his job.
While we don’t know the details, we know there’s a built-in flaw in the process: The same commander who gets to pick which officers are allowed to take the plum off-duty assignments also is responsible for making sure the work and the rates fall within policy. Assignment and oversight need to be separated to reduce the potential for misconduct.
But, thankfully, the chief is the decision-maker with the executive power to spell out policy. We’re confident Mr. Reynolds will make any needed changes, expressly prohibiting charges beyond the stated hourly rates, and publicly disclose them when the probe is concluded.
Ideally, off-duty police work should be strictly limited to keep officers focused on their primary job — serving the public. An audit of the Dallas Police Department done last year, for instance, showed some officers were putting in more time off-duty than on duty.
But that’s apparently not the problem here; it allegedly was inflating rates or tacking on extra fees. That sort of subterfuge can erode trust in the department, among off-duty employers and, most importantly, among the general public.
While we understand that such investigations can be sensitive because they involve personnel matters and possible litigation, we also expect transparency where law enforcement is concerned, whether it’s on duty or off.