Editorial: SEWE's most important message

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition has come a long way from its debut 38 years ago, when 5,000 people showed up to attend the new festival in a much smaller Charleston.

Both the expo and the city have grown tremendously.

This weekend, more than 40,000 people are expected to attend the premier wildlife art event on the East Coast. It is expected to generate $50 million, an economic shot in the arm that will help the 500 exhibitors and produce income for restaurants, hotels and other local businesses.

The expo, perhaps the largest event of its kind in the United States, is the unofficial kickoff to tourist season and a standout among the area’s numerous festivals. That’s saying a lot in a city renowned for its events.

There are the beautiful paintings, sculptures and carvings, of course, but also myriad other exhibitions such as the popular dog-diving contest, and up-close experiences with a variety of wildlife. In its own way, the expo also is a reminder that spring is not too far off. Soon it will be time to enjoy the area’s unique and bountiful outdoor activities that go beyond hunting and fishing. We truly live in a special place.

The expo also should be a reminder of the absolute necessity of protecting our cherished natural environment. As the expo has grown tremendously, so has the city and surrounding area, sometimes in troublesome ways as all manner of developers have flocked to the Charleston region. The metro area’s economic expansion has brought jobs and prosperity to many residents, which is a welcome evolution in the life of the city and neighboring areas, but we must be vigilant to safeguard the attributes that make Charleston so attractive and unique. We hope visitors also will take that perspective home with them.

Our beaches and waterways need protection, as do our forests, birds and other wildlife. The need for conservation is something that hunters, anglers and anyone who enjoys the health and beauty of the outdoors can agree on.

SEWE is a refreshing annual reminder that the environment is a vital asset for the Charleston area and the rest of South Carolina. It’s up to all of us to see that it stays that way.