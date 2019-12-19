You know that 50-cent “Emergency Service Preparation” fee on your phone bill? The one the phone company is so careful to point out is a government fee — not part of the company’s charge? Apparently, some phone companies haven’t been charging the fee to all of their customers as required by law.

We say apparently because, as The Post and Courier’s Andrew Brown reports, phone companies and four local governments are refusing to say anything about a settlement they recently reached in lawsuits over these fees for 911 emergency service. Other than the fact that the suits were settled.

SC counties settle with phone companies over unpaid taxes for 911 call centers Four local governments settled lawsuits with some of the state's largest telecommunications companies. But the details of those settlement agreements remain unclear as the government officials aren't talking and the companies involved argue the terms are secret due to confidentiality agreements.

The settlement is probably good news, since 911 call centers always run on a tight budget. Even if the payment was only for the hundreds of thousands of dollars Mr. Brown estimates and not the millions that attorneys said was at stake when they filed the lawsuits, that’s money that could help make us all safer. And one hopes that any settlement includes an agreement by the companies to start charging the fee to all of their customers.

The phone companies told Mr. Brown that the settlements with Charleston, Richland and Dorchester counties and the town of Summerville included confidentiality agreements. Companies don’t usually like to publicly admit they’ve violated the law, or alert others to how much they agreed to pay.

But unless there are extraordinary reasons to do so, governments shouldn’t be entering into private agreements.

Yet it’s not at all uncommon for governments to lock themselves into agreements that require them to hide what should be public information from the public. The most costly example we’ve seen recently was the report that told Santee Cooper and SCANA they weren’t doing their jobs in providing oversight of their over-budget, over-deadline construction project at the V.C. Summer nuclear plant. Because it was covered by a secrecy agreement, elected officials didn’t know they needed to force Santee Cooper (and by extension SCE&G) to either get the project under control or get out.

More routine examples occur every day: A homeowner sues a city for butchering her lawn, and the city signs a secret settlement that keeps the incident and the cost hush-hush, so voters can’t hold officials accountable. A state agency signs an agreement to make an employee go away, and we can’t get enough information to tell whether the problem was a bad employee or a bad employer. A business violates pollution laws and agrees to pay fines in return for regulators agreeing to keep the whole thing quiet.

Charleston County sues 19 phone companies for potentially 'millions' in uncollected 911 surcharges Charleston County sued nearly two dozen telephone companies, alleging that they have failed to bill businesses for 911 services and send the m…

The secret 911-tax settlement is a little different because government was the victim rather the perpetrator. But there’s still something outrageous about a government spokeswoman telling a reporter he can get information about the settlement only if a private attorney chooses to share it. Which sort of misses the point of who government works for.

Sign up for our new opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

Federal courts in South Carolina refuse to enforce gag orders on lawsuit settlements, and state courts bar them in cases involving public safety. But those rules don’t affect agreements that are reached outside of court, and even the federal rule doesn’t prevent parties from hiding behind their secrecy claims; it just says the court won’t hold a party in contempt for violating the agreement.

Of course, that means the phone companies wouldn’t have any recourse if Charleston, Dorchester and Richland counties and Summerville broke their secrecy agreements. Which they should do.

But that doesn’t affect all the other confidentiality agreements governments enter into. The Legislature needs to prohibit any government agency from entering into any sort of nondisclosure agreement. Perhaps agencies should be able to petition someone for approval to make an exception, but it would have to be a public process, and the standard for allowing secrecy would have to be extremely high. It’s our government; we have a right to know what it’s up to.