Editorial: Senn, Skardon offer different sorts of good choices in SC Senate 41

S.C. Senate candidate Sam Skardon is a breath of fresh air in a political system that is suffocating in a toxic brew of anger and animosity — a candidate who calls us to reach higher and be better.

His primary response to racial injustice isn’t defunding the police or even reasonable government actions; it’s more civility, more efforts to get to know people who are different from us, so we can better understand each other. Our state’s biggest challenge, he tells us, is a can’t-do mentality: “South Carolina needs to see itself as a leader. We respond to failing schools by trying to meet the southeastern average in most metrics, without ever striving to be a national leader. We’re on the frontlines of climate change, but only seem willing to be reactive, never proactive. We have grown our economy by offering lower costs of doing business, not higher quality.”

Among his priorities are increasing the production of renewable energy and reducing urban sprawl, reforming education with a focus on providing universal pre-kindergarten programs and recruiting and retaining great teachers.

Before going to work for a nonprofit lending institution last year, the James Island Democrat spent two years as director of the One Region Strategy, an effort by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and the Charleston Regional Development Alliance to combine community and economic development. The experience allowed him to “create working relationships with many major players in ourlocal economy regardless of their ideology” — which should prove useful in the Senate.

What makes the inexperienced Mr. Skardon’s approach to politics particularly attractive is the contrast to his opponent. Republican Sen. Sandy Senn has a disturbing habit of being too sure of herself — an off-putting tendency in the collegial Senate — as when she insists (incorrectly) that the Legislature has been powerless to act on mask mandates and COVID-19 restrictions because we're in a state of emergency. And she has made several cringe-worthy comments during this campaign, most notably her bizarre declaration that she "really never saw a problem" with racial disparities, as judged by how people interact in the grocery store.

But the fact is that Ms. Senn has done exemplary work on the environment, particularly leading the legislative charge against nurdle pollution and in support of local governments’ bans on plastic bags and bringing together local officials to tackle drainage problems at home. She has also pushed back against cruise ships, supported an offshore drilling ban, advanced clean-energy efforts and focused on flood mitigation efforts.

She was on the forefront of repealing a 1919 "disturbing schools" law that police were using to arrest students for sassing their teachers and other disruptive behavior that should be settled by a vice principal, and she has supported making 4K more widely available, increasing teacher pay and expanding programs that let students enroll in technical colleges and apprenticeship programs while they're still in high school.

Voters in Senate District 41 are fortunate to have two good options; we don't think they can go wrong with either candidate.