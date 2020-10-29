Editorial: Send Grooms back to SC Senate to work on transportation, environment

Larry Grooms is tenacious. Sometimes that tenacity drives him off in the wrong direction, like when he has resisted governmental reforms for Santee Cooper, and pushed incessantly for programs to pay parents to abandon the public schools. Or when he’s torn off on little tangents like trying to dictate curriculum decisions to public colleges.

READ THE CANDIDATES' ANSWERS to our questionnaires and our other endorsements at postandcourier.com/opinion/election2020/

But at least as often, the Berkeley County Republican puts that dogged determination to work for good causes, as when he kept chipping away at reforms for the S.C. Transportation Department and increased infrastructure funding until finally, three years ago, he got a law passed that raised the gas tax and gave the governor unprecedented control over the agency.

Or this year, when he pushed back against a proposed sale of Santee Cooper that would have left 2 million South Carolinians paying higher electricity rates and upward of 700 of them laid off and stuck the state with a multimillion-dollar bill for obligations NextEra wouldn’t assume.

Or increasingly through his 24 years representing Senate District 37, when he has worked to advance clean-energy measures, oppose offshore drilling and protect our state’s land and water resources.

Although we’re impressed by Democratic challenger Kathryn Whitaker’s commitment to early childhood education and support for improving our public schools, we believe our region would be well-served to keep a strong supporter of Lowcountry infrastructure improvements and clean energy in increasingly powerful positions in the Senate.