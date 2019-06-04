The biggest disappointment of this year’s legislative session was that it ended without the Senate even debating the education reform package the House passed in March.
The problem didn’t appear to be that most senators opposed H.3759; after holding public hearings around the state and doing a painstaking section-by-section review of the bill, time simply ran out. Indeed, Senate leaders have promised to make the bill Job 1 when they return to work in January.
But as Gov. Henry McMaster reminded us on Wednesday, we shouldn’t have to wait until January for the legislation. It aims to attract and retain top teachers — by permanently eliminating some standardized testing, locking in higher starting pay for teachers and giving teachers a 30-minute student-free period each day and tax and tuition enticements — and increase the chance that those teachers will have supportive principals and superintendents and school board members by making it easier for the state to intervene when districts fail to provide kids the education they need
In fact, the governor repeatedly called on the Senate to return to work and pass the legislation before then.
“There’s no reason not to take more steps and finish up this year’s work this year, and start anew with refining and adding to what we’ve built next year,” he told reporters, after praising record spending in next year’s budget on teacher salaries as well as more money for guidance counselors and school resource officers and a promising program to help attract businesses to impoverished communities by investing in the schools. “It’s just a question of will.”
Actually, it’s a bit more than a question of will. The House would also have to return, at least briefly, so the House and Senate could both agree to allow the Senate to debate the education bill. And it’s a little premature to talk about the full Senate, since the bill is still in committee. But here’s what’s not premature: The Senate Education Committee should finish its work on the bill. And since it has all summer and fall to do that, it can restore sections that were jettisoned in an effort to get something passed during the regular session — most crucially the accountability measures that will do more than anything else to bolster teachers’ ability to do their jobs.
Once that happens, absolutely, the full Senate should return to work, because Mr. McMaster’s point about moving on to next year’s work is particularly important.
While H.3759 begins the process of trying to stem South Carolina’s growing teacher shortage, that’s only a small part of what needs to be done. Next up is an overhaul of the decades-old funding system that can force schools into spending money in ways that make no sense and allow districts to hide bad spending decisions in statewide and districtwide averages.
Once budget experts complete a model that better explains how money is being spent today, legislators will have to decide such politically fraught questions as how much more it’s worth to have a teacher with 28 years of experience than one with eight, whether the state should continue to subsidize districts that use local funds to pay teachers more than state law requires, or districts that have higher per-student costs because they are so small, and how much extra it costs to educate a child with limited English proficiency, or a gifted and talented child, or a child with a hearing impairment.
Once lawmakers get all that sorted out, there will be more to do about getting the best governance in all districts, since what’s on the table now is just a start. That includes using other states’ experiences to improve the curriculum and teaching models, and improving and increasing our efforts to help parents prepare their infants and toddlers for a lifetime of learning, which probably is the most important thing we can do to make sure all children get the education they need to help our state succeed.
It didn’t take a single year or a single decade for South Carolina to fall behind in education, and fixing our problems won’t be done quickly. That’s why it’s essential to make as much progress as we possibly can every year. Senators can and must make a lot more progress this year.