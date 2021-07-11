Editorial: Sea level rise, growing population put groundwater at risk. SC must prepare.

It’s an established fact that rising sea levels will affect the supply of fresh groundwater along the South Carolina coast — it already has, especially in some shallower, private wells east of U.S. Highway 17.
What’s less clear is how close the state is to a dangerous tipping point, where many of its underground aquifers — empty spaces and cracks deep in the soil and above impermeable layers of rock — will become so tainted with intruding salt that they no longer can serve as sources of drinking water without expensive treatment.
As Chloe Johnson reports today, utilities on and around Hilton Head Island already are grappling with the intrusion of salt into their aquifer, and one has taken the novel step of injecting a few hundred million gallons of fresh water from the Savannah River into the ground to help meet its peak demands. Combatting the problem has required utilities in Beaufort County to make other expensive, long-term plans beyond pumping in river water. Some have drilled ever deeper into the Middle Floridan aquifer, whose water is lightly salty and needs filtering through a reverse osmosis plant. One has even sunk a costly well almost 4,000 feet into a 65-million-year-old underground layer to shoot 118-degree water to the surface.
Charleston is not immune from the growing threat to our aquifers.
It’s true that our region currently gets most of its drinking water from the surface, including reservoirs fed by freshwater rivers flowing toward the coast. But Mount Pleasant and a few smaller beach communities have wells from which they draw water from the Middendorf Aquifer. When those wells prove problematic, they have to buy more water from the Charleston Water System, which currently uses only about two-thirds of the 115 million gallons a day its Hanahan Treatment Plant can produce.
“Fortunately, we have ample capacity right now, though we continue to monitor that very closely,” Kin Hill, the water system CEO, said. Still, “we have to stay a decade or so ahead of the demand. You can’t be caught short when Mother Nature delivers something to you.”
Mount Pleasant is appropriately concerned enough about the situation that it engaged in a high-stakes battle with state regulators and Google over the company’s request to pump up to 549 million gallons of water per year from an aquifer to cool the servers at its Berkeley County data center.
The agency in charge of regulating South Carolina’s groundwater supplies, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, has had a study in the works on how ocean salt will continue to permeate underground supplies in Beaufort County, including a mathematical model that would predict how much salt intrusion would occur with different levels of rising seas. It’s expected to release a paper soon that projects salt migration in the coming decades, though no release date is set. We urge the agency to finish its review and make it public soon. There’s little time to waste, especially given the long lead times utilities need to plan, finance and build.
The strain on coastal aquifers comes from more than the salt and rising seas; the coastal population boom also puts more demands on withdrawing water. If too much is taken out, a utility can create a so-called “cone of depression,” or lower groundwater level, that poses a different type of problem. Fortunately, Beaufort utility managers have taken commonsense steps to reduce demand, including using treated wastewater to irrigate golf courses. But coastal utilities must continue to press for water conservation as a key piece in solving this puzzle — and all of us need to start giving more thought to how we use this precious resource.
The problem is going to become more challenging, especially with seas projected to rise by 1-4 feet by the end of the century. It’s something that eventually will affect us all, yet as hydrogeologist Chris Foldesi told Ms. Johnson: “I rarely hear folks talking about (sea level rise) in terms of water withdrawal planning and those types of things.”
The sooner we understand and make better plans for those effects, the less chance we will leave future generations high and dry — or too salty.