Editorial: Score one for age and experience

Despite pithy observations from various sages, old age and experience don’t always beat youth and skill. But it’s harder to argue that point after Sunday night, as the ageless Tom Brady outdueled the youthful, talented Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.
Mr. Brady’s performance in Tampa Bay’s 31-9 victory over Kansas City earned him an unprecedented fifth Super Bowl MVP award and his seventh Super Bowl title, which is more than any team in NFL history.
Certainly, the game was more complicated than just Brady vs. Mahomes. It takes tremendous strategy, leadership and individual performances to win in a team sport such as football, just as it does in running successful companies.
“Do your job” — everyone focus on your role and do it well — remains the mantra of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who had coached Mr. Brady the previous 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls with him. It’s simple yet good advice. (Renowned playwright David Mamet also extolled treachery as useful in beating youth and exuberance, a not-so-flattering addendum that critics bring up in conversations about the Patriots’ dynasty.)
Indeed, everyone in the white uniforms did their job Sunday night, from the rest of the Buccaneers’ offense to the Tampa Bay defense that clamped down on Mr. Mahomes and the big plays he usually thrives on. And, yes, Mr. Mahomes, 25, was hampered by a toe injury and a patchwork offensive line.
But it was Mr. Brady who elevated the Bucs and, at the age of 43, proved once again that he has mastered the art of quarterbacking — and longevity — like no QB before him.
Even the late George Blanda, who retired in 1976 at age 48 after setting the gold standard for NFL longevity, never won a Super Bowl ring and finished his career mostly as a kicker rather than at the quarterback position where he once thrived.
The supremely talented Mr. Mahomes, the NFL’s best quarterback, already has one Super Bowl ring and seems destined for more on his way to staking his claim as the NFL’s greatest ever. But on Sunday night, Mr. Brady made Mr. Mahomes’ quest an even steeper climb — and proved that you should never underestimate age and experience.
That should be inspiring to all of us.