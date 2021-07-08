Editorial: SC was a major Revolutionary War battleground. We need to preserve that history.

In a few years, our nation will observe the 250th anniversary of the war that ultimately led to its formation and the freedoms we enjoy today (and celebrated anew last weekend). This important milestone in the life of our republic also is a great opportunity to focus more attention on South Carolina’s vital but oft-overshadowed contribution toward winning the Revolutionary War.
That’s why we urge Congress to pass the Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act, which would provide $10 million over 15 years to protect, restore, promote and interpret an 8-mile-wide corridor that spans several hundred miles in South Carolina and North Carolina.
The bill has been pending since at least 2019, though it has made little progress. That’s the bad news. The good news is that it enjoys bipartisan support from our state’s congressional delegation, according to The Post and Courier’s Thomas Novelly, who notes that U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman’s office is optimistic the bill will gain traction this year.
The proposed route would cover almost three dozen battlefields and other key sites, beginning west of Charleston, winding through parts of the Lowcountry and reaching into the Midlands and Upstate before crossing into North Carolina and then heading back toward the coast.
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn has noted that Congress and the National Park Service have worked for more than a decade toward creating a new Revolutionary War Heritage Corridor in the Carolinas. “It is long past time to make this a reality,” he said during a recent hearing, and we agree.
While the battles of Lexington, Concord and Bunker Hill near Boston, the Seige of Yorktown in Virginia and the battles of Saratoga and Long Island in New York are better known to most Americans, the guerrilla warfare waged in South Carolina by Francis Marion, Thomas Sumter and others prevented the British from securing their foothold in the South and moving more forces northward to take on Gen. George Washington. The battles at Cowpens in South Carolina and Kings Mountain in North Carolina proved pivotal defeats for the crown.
South Carolina wisely hasn’t waited on Congress to act. The state has formed the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission to coordinate planning for the 250th anniversary observances of battles and significant events. And the state has begun work on its own project to unify, preserve and interpret our Revolutionary War sites. “These important battlefields, still largely unspoiled, deserve to be preserved,” the trail’s website says. “That’s why the American Battlefield Trust has partnered with the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust to accomplish these goals.” And that state effort deserves our help — and ideally the federal government’s help, too.
As reporter Adam Parker noted, South Carolina did achieve new success with the recent purchase of 31 acres of wooded swampland in Colleton County; the property is where Francis Marion routed British forces in the Battle of Parker’s Ferry, which left 125 dead and 80 wounded on the British side but only one dead and three injured on the American side. It’s yet another example of our state’s rich history that only now is being preserved and presented to the public at large, and we encourage everyone to keep at it. The Parker’s Ferry battlefield was saved with help from the S.C. Conservation Bank and a mix of private donors.
More than 200 armed clashes took place on S.C. soil during the years-long war, the most battles fought in any state; many of these sites only recently have been interpreted and preserved. Many still aren’t.
Fortunately, many of these sites are rural and haven’t been lost to development, only benignly neglected over the years. So an important opportunity to preserve a crucial chapter of the state’s history awaits, and we should seize it.