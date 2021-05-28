Editorial: SC used-tire law is a win for the environment, but taxpayers still need protection

An environmental law Gov. Henry McMaster signed this month should prevent tire recyclers from falling behind and piling up mountains of flammable, used tires that pose public health and environmental hazards and that taxpayers ultimately will have to pay to haul off.

Used tires are a problem nationwide, and even more so in the nation’s leading tire-producing state. South Carolina environmental permits limit the number of tires a business can keep on site, to prevent what are supposed to be recycling centers from turning into garbage dumps.

But a year after Viva Recycling opened a Moncks Corner plant with taxpayers’ help, inspectors with the Department of Health and Environmental Control were alarmed by the operation. As The Post and Courier’s Tony Bartelme and David Wren reported in our newspaper’s 2018 expose: “Tires were everywhere, as if scattered at random: tires inside the warehouse, tires blocking exits, in fire lanes, in ditches, in standing water — tens of thousands more than its 99,000-tire permit.”

A plant the same company opened in the Upstate, also with taxpayer support, was permitted for 4,000 tires, but the number grew to 200,000 within four months.

DHEC tried to shut down both plants, but state law at the time made that a long, laborious process, which meant the tires kept piling up. By the time it all played out, the bankrupt company walked away from $1.7 million in unpaid civil fines and penalties and left behind more than 1 million scrap tires that taxpayers had to pay $3.3 million to clean up.

H.3222 could force a company to stop accepting more tires within days of getting over capacity, and impose crippling fines and even prison time if it continues to accept tires. The new law requires DHEC to prohibit a recycler from accepting any more tires as soon as the agency discovers too many on site. Recyclers can be fined up to $25,000 and imprisoned for up to two years for each additional tire they accept until they get their inventory down to 80% of capacity.

It’s not a perfect law. Some states avoid the tire pileups by requiring used tires to be stored in tractor trailers until they’re recycled, which prevents them from becoming a breeding ground for mosquitoes or a fire hazard and gives recyclers incentive to actually recycle them.

Beyond that, one of the obvious lessons from Viva was that we need a clear guarantee that companies responsible for handling waste tires will be able to properly dispose of them should their business fail. And under the new law, it still will be up to DHEC to determine what constitutes adequate financial assurances. And time after time, S.C. taxpayers have been left holding the bag when a waste handler goes belly up and we learn that it didn't put up enough collateral, or the collateral wasn’t secure enough.

Of course, we wouldn’t need a lot of collateral if we did a better job of preventing environmental disasters, and supporters — including the state’s environmental protection community — believe this new law will move us in that direction.

So with some reservations, we count it as an environmental win.

But Viva Tires has two meanings in South Carolina. In addition to an environmental disaster, it was an economic development disaster. And while the new law might prevent a repeat of this type of environmental disaster, it does nothing to prevent the state Commerce Department and local economic developers from sinking public funds into businesses that most of us wouldn’t want to have as neighbors, even if they were economic success stories. Which they too often turn out not to be.

So-called bad-boy laws can prohibit regulators from granting permits to companies with a track record of environmental violations. They also can prohibit economic recruiters from using state resources to lure companies to the state that have bad environmental records. Our Legislature hasn’t seen fit to pass either. And our Commerce Department hasn’t seen fit to steer clear of businesses with environmental or financial problems — particularly when they come with smooth-talking CEOs that we’re just a little too naïve to see through.

Viva was able to take advantage of $16 million in tax-exempt bonds plus a $400,000 loan from the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments to build a tire recycling business and related ventures near Moncks Corner and in St. Stephen. The company also acquired a plant in Anderson. Those incentives were doled out despite a significant history of troubled business ventures — including a disastrous fire at its tire recycling facility in Arizona.

Economic development officials didn’t even have to look outside of our state to see the warning signs: DHEC already had documented problems at the Moncks Corner site by the time Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt and then-Gov. Nikki Haley were celebrating the opening of the Anderson plant they incentivized. And the problems were even clearer by the time the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments kicked in more incentives for a plant in St. Stephen.

We're not sure how to get the message to recruiters that they need to be more discerning about who they use our money to lure to the state. But a good start would be for more of our elected officials to recognize that this is a problem.