A baby, we shouldn’t have to say, is more valuable than a gym membership. Or a vacation time-share. Or whatever you might purchase from a door-to-door salesperson. Or even a house.
So you’d think the Legislature would give parents as long to change their minds about giving up their babies as it gives people to change their minds about joining a gym or buying a time-share or something sold at the front door. Or, for that matter, as long as it requires people to wait (48 hours) before deciding they want to place a baby for adoption through a state agency rather than a private service.
You’d think the state Supreme Court would insist that people giving up their babies have as much legal advice as people buying a house.
Sadly — no, outrageously, actually — you’d be wrong.
Adoption is often the best option for birth parents, adoptive parents and, most importantly, children. And adoptive parents absolutely need some finality, but S.C. law is weighted far too heavily against birth parents. Likely that’s because people who give up their babies for adoption tend to be poor, often young, often unmarried. They’re not the sort of people who are heard by the Legislature. By contrast, the people who adopt children — or who promote adoption for financial or political reasons — tend to have lawmakers’ ears.
In South Carolina, you can’t buy a house without the assistance of an attorney; but you can sign adoption papers, whether or not you understand that your signature is irrevocable. And there’s no grace period that you get before a consumer contract becomes final. Nope, signed and done.
This is not commonplace, The Post and Courier’s Lauren Sausser reports. All but a dozen states give parents a grace period to change their minds; most require them to receive legal advice so they understand the finality of their decisions.
Most disturbing, while 29 states allow birth parents and adoptive parents to sign enforceable “post-adoption contact agreements,” allowing birth parents to keep in touch with their children, S.C. law explicitly states that open-adoption agreements cannot be enforced.
That final provision is at the center of the heart-rending saga of Nila Carter that Ms. Sausser recounted. Ms. Carter was struggling so hard to feed her two children that she gave them up in 2014 in what she believed was an open adoption. She learned there was no such thing after she and her then-husband tried to change their minds, and learned there was no such thing as that in South Carolina either.
Over the next four years, Ms. Carter navigated a legal odyssey through seven different Family Court judges, who often criticized her for doing precisely what the previous judge had told her to do to win back her children. That experience seemed to play as large a role in a S.C. Supreme Court decision in Ms. Carter’s favor as what appeared to be breathtakingly unethical conduct by the adoptive parents’ attorneys. The unanimous court ordered a lower-court judge to finally hear Ms. Carter’s case on its merits.
Even if the courts eventually try to right the wrong that has been done to Ms. Carter, there are larger problems here. The Supreme Court should look into how frequently so many different judges handle — and mishandle — a single case and make changes if necessary.
The Legislature should give parents a brief period to change their minds about one of the most important decisions they will ever make. And it should change its approach to open adoptions. If birth parents and adoptive parents agree to an arrangement, our state should enforce that — not sabotage it — just as it enforces far less important agreements between private parties. It is immoral for the Legislature to facilitate such an insidious fraud as was perpetuated upon Ms. Carter.