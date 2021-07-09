Editorial: SC Supreme Court must hold judges to higher standard, or risk faith in judiciary

Most misconduct complaints against S.C. judges are dismissed for lack of jurisdiction. That’s no surprise since most are made by people who appeared in court before a judge and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel doesn’t explain to people the difference between “I didn’t like the judge’s decision” and “the judge was acting unethically.”

What is surprising is how many complaints are dismissed after that office recommends action.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020, the office dismissed 111 complaints against judges immediately because they weren't actually about misconduct. In 59 instances where the office decided to proceed with a disciplinary case, the state Commission on Judicial Conduct dismissed the complaint. It took action against only three judges, with two letters of caution and one admonition. All three actions remain confidential, which means the commission might as well not have bothered, since nobody who has any say in whether judges are reappointed or replaced will ever find out.

It seems unlikely that fewer than 5% of the judges whom the professional investigators believed should face discipline actually did anything wrong, although it's technically possible. But while a single case doesn’t prove anything, a look inside one judicial complaint that The Post and Courier’s Joseph Cranney and Avery Wilks documented in the latest installment of our Uncovered investigative series provides a disturbing suggestion that South Carolina’s Supreme Court doesn't take judicial integrity seriously enough.

In December 2018, relatives of Chasity Avinger filed a disciplinary complaint after the municipal court judge in Orangeburg, Santee and Holly Hill sold a piece of family property for $5,600 to pay back taxes on four other properties that her husband and his sister had received as a gift, but then kept the money rather than paying the taxes. Three properties were sold at auction while SLED investigated and the solicitor considered bringing criminal charges.

We don’t question the solicitor’s decision to consider this a civil matter, best resolved by a lawsuit, but we question the fact that more than 2½ years after the judge’s relatives filed a misconduct complaint, it has not been resolved. A SLED report indicated that the Office of Disciplinary Counsel was waiting for the criminal investigation to be completed. SLED turned its report over to the local solicitor in December 2019, and the solicitor decided nearly eight months ago not to prosecute.

Judge Avinger told The Post and Courier that she did nothing illegal and that the dispute over family money had nothing to do with her role as a judge.

If most of us did what she admitted doing, it might indeed be nothing more than a personal dispute with our relatives.

Sign up for our opinion newsletter Get a weekly recap of South Carolina opinion and analysis from The Post and Courier in your inbox on Monday evenings. Email

Sign Up!

But Judge Avinger is a lawyer, and lawyers are required to abide by the S.C. Rules of Professional Conduct in all business and personal matters, particularly when they do lawyer-like work — even when they do it for free for family members. That’s why many lawyers won’t give out even casual advice to friends about legal matters.

The S.C. Supreme Court has made it clear that when a lawyer accepts money that belongs to a client, she accepts it in trust, and is not allowed to commingle it with her own money — as Judge Avinger acknowledged doing. It’s hard to see how commingling that money and apparently spending it to pay her own bills comports with the conduct code that says a lawyer in her business dealings “is subject to discipline for engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.”

The main reason we need judges to be lawyers is that lawyers are trained in the law. But another important reason is that the S.C. Supreme Court holds lawyers to a higher standard. That isn’t supposed to change once a lawyer becomes a judge; if anything, the standard should be even higher.

Last month, the Supreme Court ordered a six-month suspension for a lawyer who wrote appalling things on Snapchat. Not someone who took money or knowingly allowed a client to lie on the stand; someone who posted incendiary things on social media.

We have no objection to that decision. But the Supreme Court sets the tone for the Office of Disciplinary Counsel and the Commission on Judicial Conduct, both arms of the court. And Judge Avinger's case makes it look as though the same court that suspended that lawyer doesn’t think a lawyer — let alone a judge — needs to be so much as publicly reprimanded for commingling money owed to others and then not using it as agreed to pay off back taxes.

If the court really doesn’t believe those actions by a lawyer are sufficient to discipline her in her position of trust and honor as a judge, then clearly the court doesn’t care enough about preserving the integrity of our judicial system. Which we consider one of its most important duties.

The towns Judge Avinger works for don’t have to wait for action from the Supreme Court to decide they no longer need her services; it’s something they should do. Meantime, the Legislature should require judicial candidates to sign a waiver voluntarily giving the appointing entity — be it the Legislature, the governor or municipal officials — access to all disciplinary complaints against them, resolved or not. And the Supreme Court should reexamine its priorities. Protecting public confidence in the judiciary should be far more important than protecting judges.