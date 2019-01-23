As Gov. Henry McMaster put it in his State of the State address on Wednesday, “South Carolina is red hot.”
How else to describe a state where economic growth over the past several years has been so intense that an estimated 60,000 good-paying jobs remain unfilled, a figure Mr. McMaster often touts?
Manufacturing employment growth is the highest in the Southeast — 16 percent annually, according to the governor. Tech jobs are booming. Tourism keeps increasing. The unemployment rate is hovering around an all-time low.
“More people are working than ever before,” said Mr. McMaster. That’s a big deal.
To drive home the point, the governor talked about his recent inauguration, which he said was attended by diplomats from nearly two dozen countries, suggesting that South Carolina’s successes are garnering global recognition.
“These visitors … see that we are on the way up,” he said. “They know that we have recognized and are harnessing the catalytic power of collaborations between and among businesses and industry and academia.”
“In a word, it is brainpower.”
Tax cuts and reform
After touting the state’s truly impressive record of economic growth, he dove into tax reform, reiterating a call for a $2.2 billion income tax cut as part of a broader reform package.
He also called on lawmakers to send $200 million of an expected budget surplus back to taxpayers, which is a perfectly sensible request so long as the state’s many other longstanding financial needs are fully addressed.
Obviously, economic competitiveness is essential to South Carolina’s future prosperity. Mr. McMaster clearly understands this and his own record — $8 billion in investment in the state during his first two years as governor after taking over for Nikki Haley — speaks to his commitment to the issue.
But that success is only sustainable if South Carolina’s students are ready and capable of filling all of the new jobs that are moving to the state, which means dramatically improving our education system.
Helping struggling students
To that end, the governor proposed creating a special fund to help bring jobs and investment to South Carolina’s poorest school districts.
He hopes to raise teacher salaries by 5 percent across the board, bringing them in line with their peers across the Southeast and helping to stem the tide of educators leaving the profession, which has caused a statewide teacher shortage.
He asked for $63 million for workforce training and scholarships to help students go to technical schools.
He also called for “eliminating burdensome testing, consolidating school districts, replacing nonproductive school boards and reining in the practice of social promotions in our classrooms,” and threw his support behind leaders in the Legislature.
“Send me these reforms and I will sign them into law,” said Mr. McMaster, addressing House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, and Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, who chairs the Senate Education Committee.
Lawmakers should answer that call.
Really, the only questionable proposal on education is Mr. McMaster’s suggestion that the state’s public colleges and universities freeze tuition for a year in exchange for a 6 percent increase to their annual base budget.
The governor correctly identifies the problem — “With 10 years of tuition and fee increases, student loan debt has risen by 315 percent in South Carolina” — but offers only temporary relief at best. In fact, by tying the tuition freeze to a budget increase, there’s really no economic incentive for colleges to change their free-spending ways.
A pause in annual tuition hikes is certainly worth considering, but it ought to come with more teeth — and a path toward a more sustainably priced higher education system in the long run.
Pushing for progress
Gov. McMaster also celebrated momentum in deepening Charleston Harbor, which he said would make it “the deepest, most efficient harbor in the Atlantic.”
He asked for money for law enforcement and other public service “pay raises, retention bonuses and hiring” as well as for upgrades and modernization at the state’s prison facilities, which is of particular importance after deadly riots left seven prisoners dead and several others injured at Lee Correctional Institution last year.
He doubled down on calls to address the opioid crisis, which he called a “silent hurricane.” Last year, Mr. McMaster rightly called opioid-related addiction and overdoses a state emergency, and state lawmakers passed a series of reforms.
The troublingly high number of opioid and heroin overdose deaths — at least 748 in 2017, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control — demands a sustained response.
He touted efforts to help bring health care access to the state’s rural areas through flexibility for nurse practitioners and investments in telemedicine. Creative approaches are likely the most economically responsible way to keep rural residents healthy.
He called for reforms that would help boost government transparency and strengthen ethics rules and enforcement. The investigation into ties between the politically powerful Quinn family, lobbyists and state officials highlights that necessity.
He talked about the remaining mess surrounding the abandonment of a $9 billion project to build two nuclear reactors, but stopped short of demanding that state lawmakers find a way to sell state-owned utility Santee Cooper. That complex and important decision demands thorough study before taking any action.
Fighting flooding, saving the coast
He commended the leaders of the first statewide Floodwater Commission, which is a welcome and overdue response to a series of catastrophic floods over the past several years that have caused multiple deaths and billions of dollars in damage.
In the immediate future, the state has lots of work to do helping families and businesses recover from the devastation of Hurricane Florence.
He briefly reasserted his opposition to offshore drilling. Gov. McMaster ought to have the clout with President Donald Trump to demand an exemption for South Carolina, and ideally push for a ban along the entire Atlantic Coast. His leadership is needed.
There is a lot for the state Legislature to consider this year. Many of Mr. McMaster’s proposals merit serious consideration. But it’s worth remembering that almost everything else — economic prosperity, job growth, even public safety and health — depend to some degree on a successful education system.