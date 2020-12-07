Editorial: SC still needs to fix problems that sparked nation's worst prison riot

We can never look the other way when violence leads to deaths, even if the people killed also committed serious crimes. So we welcome news last week that 29 inmates were charged in the 2018 prison riot that left seven inmates dead and injured 22.

It’s taken a long time to get to this point after officials lost control and the Lee Correctional Institution erupted in nearly eight hours of violence; we hope S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has put together solid cases and that convictions or plea agreements will follow quickly.

But holding the guilty accountable is only part of the necessary response to the nation’s most deadly prison riot in nearly a quarter century. The bigger, more important task is addressing the problems that allowed a deadly gang fight to spread through a state prison, so another riot doesn't result in the deaths of more prisoners or, worse, correctional officers or members of the public.

A Post and Courier investigation found that the riot was sparked when one inmate was able to stab another to death; that gang members were able to kill the killer; that the retaliation escalated and spread to other dorms due to a lack of correctional officers to enforce even basic security; that gangs were allowed to operate with virtual impunity; that a mass transfer of dangerous rival gang members into the prison occurred just months before the violence; and that cell door locks didn’t work.

State officials continued last week to blame illegal cellphones. Although we agree that the Congress should allow states to scramble phone signals on prison property, that doesn’t come near explaining what happened at Lee: All the illegal cellphones in the world couldn't have allowed a prisoner to walk into a cell and stab another inmate if the cell door had been locked and if the killer hadn't had the run of the place. They wouldn't have allowed gang members to spread the word to escalate the violence if gang activity were in check.

The Corrections Department has replaced upper management at Lee, presumably as a result of bad decisions that contributed to the riot, and the department improved a prisoner classification system that resulted in too many nonviolent inmates being housed with violent inmates. Those are positive steps.

The department also has purchased new security equipment, including a new locking system in a dorm where inmates used force to overpower the doors. Good too, but it still needs security upgrades throughout the system. It still needs more corrections officers to guard the prisoners, which we won't have until the Legislature provides funding for more positions, and better pay for to attract and keep people on the job. On top of guards, the department still needs more people to provide rehabilitation programs, both to reduce behavior problems while inmates are in prison and to help them get jobs and lead productive lives once they are released, as the vast majority of prisoners eventually will be. And all of that costs money.

Legislators had hoped to provide additional funding this year until COVID-19 drove us into a recession.

But even the funding that Gov. Henry McMaster had asked for and that legislative leaders had hoped to provide won't be enough to do the job.

Our prisons struggled with inadequate staff, inadequate equipment and inadequate rehabilitation programs long before the Lee prison riot.

It's understandable that the Legislature would rather spend money on schools and roads and tax cuts than on prisons. We would, too. But the fact is that when we lock people behind bars, we have a responsibility to ensure their safety and the safety of those who work around them. That means we have to either spend significantly more on our prison system or else lock significantly fewer people behind bars.

Despite major changes to our sentencing laws in recent years, our state still sends too many nonviolent offenders to prison because the Legislature hasn’t approved sufficient alternative punishments. We don’t need to punish ourselves by taking on the responsibility for housing, clothing, feeding, providing medical care for and ensuring the safety of most nonviolent criminals. But when we do take on that responsibility, we have to meet it.