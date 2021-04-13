Editorial: SC showed apprenticeships work. Congress should expand them nationwide.

Registered apprenticeships led by the S.C. Technical College System have emphatically proven their worth. Congress could easily triple the number of these valuable pathways to careers across the nation if it encouraged other states to follow South Carolina’s lead.
The recent decision by President Joe Biden to cancel a Trump executive action for expanding apprenticeships, largely because of labor union opposition, has drawn criticism from advocates of expanding work-oriented educational opportunities.
But according to Amy Firestone, vice president of Apprenticeship Carolina, close study of the Trump program showed that it would require duplicative overhead to administer. Critics of the existing federal apprenticeship program have complained that it is union-controlled and requires excessive paperwork. But South Carolina, a right-to-work state, has found a way to use the federal program effectively by cutting red tape for employers.
Congress is considering a bill to amend the 1937 Fitzgerald Act that set up the U.S. Department of Labor’s apprenticeship programs. It should study the success of South Carolina and what Apprenticeship Carolina, the State Technical College System program, has learned about what works and what does not.
Apprenticeship Carolina has more than 35,000 students in apprenticeship programs with more than 1,100 companies throughout the state and is busily adding more programs. All qualify as federally recognized.
In contrast, the total number of federally recognized apprenticeships nationally is a little over 600,000. South Carolina has a population of 5.2 million, a small fraction of the national population of 330 million. If every state followed the path of South Carolina in sponsoring apprenticeships, the number could exceed 2.2 million.
But that might only scratch the surface. Given the high cost of a college education, the uncertain job prospects for new college graduates and the number of positions that employers cannot find qualified candidates to fill, there is an increasing need for the kind of educational path provided by apprenticeships.
According to a December study by the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina, all employers using federally recognized apprenticeship programs administered by our state’s Technical College System have had a positive return on investment for the funds they have spent training apprentices, who take courses at the state’s technical colleges and some high schools with which they are affiliated.
Trained apprentices are more likely than average to remain with an employer, reducing overhead caused by frequent turnover. The study found that the average tenure among employees who had completed a registered apprenticeship was 3.2 years longer than those who had not. This, together with the productivity of trained apprentices, resulted in a 41% return on investment for those companies over 5 years and a much larger return over 7 years of 135%, or about 12% a year. That is an excellent return.
As these numbers show, apprenticeships are a win-win approach for both employers and trainees. Congress should pay heed to South Carolina’s success.