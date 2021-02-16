Editorial: SC should pass COVID lawsuit protection — tied to specific requirements

We haven’t seen the avalanche of frivolous lawsuits that businesses feared when COVID-19 first became part of our vocabulary last year. In fact, we haven’t even seen an avalanche of legitimate lawsuits.

That's likely for the same reason businesses were so afraid of being targeted by litigation: Except when people have extremely limited contact with other people — and sometimes even then — it can be quite difficult to prove where someone was infected.

COVID-19 is so contagious that people can become infected even if they stay home most of the time, wear their face masks when they do go out and stay 6 feet away from other people who are masked — and farther away from people who aren’t. It’s unlikely to happen under those circumstances, but it’s not impossible.

So even in the absence of litigation mania, it makes sense to build that understanding into our legal system — to provide some protection from liability for businesses, nonprofits and governments that do the things we all know we ought to be doing to protect ourselves and others from a disease whose consequences range from the complete absence of any symptoms to death.

Although we’re not sure it would have the same beneficial effect it could have had last year — of encouraging responsible businesses to reopen and to reopen responsibly — providing a so-called safe harbor still could help keep frivolous litigation at bay and give employers some peace of mind and an extra incentive to provide a safe workplace and a safe place for the public. And it’s simply fair.

Unfortunately, bills working their way through the S.C. Legislature aren’t written in a way that’s likely to accomplish the goal of encouraging good behavior. To do that, they would have to tie liability protection to specific acts.

Such legislation might, for instance, require that restaurants reduce their capacity and move their tables at least 6 feet apart, enforce the state requirement that all employees wear masks (and wear them correctly) and require all patrons to wear masks when they aren’t at their tables. Protection might be available only to employers who prohibit employees from coming to work when they’re sick, and require them to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19. It wouldn’t apply to businesses that make it impossible for people to stay 6 feet away from coworkers, unless they make up for that with significant alternative protections.

But both H.3698 and S.147 — which the Senate could debate Wednesday — promise “a safe harbor from liability” for employers who follow guidance published by DHEC, the S.C. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and other state government agencies. And that guidance includes a lot of squishy language about practices that employers “should consider.” On a very quick check, we found publications that suggested retailers “allow" employees to wear masks, advised that employers "may consider" requiring employees to wear face coverings and directed that “Employers must ensure all employees keep at least six feet away from coworkers and the public, when feasible.”

The bills provide a safe harbor, not immunity, which means they don’t actually do the things a lot of employers want: prevent lawsuits from being filed or otherwise protect them from having to hire an attorney and defend their actions in court. What they do, appropriately, is give employers a defense they can use when they go to court. In order to claim the safe harbor, they would have to convince a judge or jury that they had met the standards.

Obviously, the lack of clear standards could encourage irresponsible businesses to try to get away with cutting corners, which endangers public health and also undermines the public confidence that responsible businesses are working so hard to re-create. It also injects uncertainty that can actually increase the litigation costs for those employers who deserve the safe harbor.

The way to help responsible businesses, and to protect employees and the public from the irresponsible ones, is to tie liability protection to clear, black-and-white requirements to protect the public health. If the Senate added those requirements, S.147 would be a valuable bill that could help us all to recover from the pandemic as quickly as the vaccines allow.